The keys for G2 Esports to succeed internationally according to Jankos

This weekend the finals of the Spring Split 2023 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). team BDS wait for his rival, which could be G2 sports, mad lions either TeamVitality. After that we will meet the spring champion and, with it, the second EMEA representative for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023).

For now, G2 Esports is the only team classified. The samurai will have a hole, yes or yes, in the phase of play-ins. However, if they manage to win this spring campaign they will directly access the Bracket stage, so they will seek to pass over all their rivals. And about this team Marcin Jankowski spoke «jankos«, highlighting its strengths for the international event.

What does G2 Esports need to win internationally?

Jankos was in streaming talking about this team and the LEC in question. A user told him to see if he gave him those feelings that in 2019. Jankos decided to give his point of view to how could G2 Esports really stand up to the best teams in the world. «Perhaps this is the trick for G2 Esports to win Worlds. Caps playing tanks like Doinb in 2019 would enable the jungler to play carries“, highlighted the Pole.

«The strongest G2 Esports appears when they have a winning matchup at the top, they are very comfortable in the botlane, Yike plays a carry and Caps gets a team pick. Something like a champion with more of a support roleJankos finished.

We will see this weekend What’s the face of G2 Esports and if they get a pass to the next best of 5. For this they will have to defeat a MAD Lions that seems to arrive in a good place. After that, his next rival would be Team Vitality and, finally, that Team BDS that has taken a leap in quality that few expected.

