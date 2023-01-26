The Kid LAROI arrives at Fortnite: how to get his skins and objects

The Kid LAROI is now available in Fortniteand it does not come alone, because it brings with it two skins different. In this news we tell you everything about its two skins: the skin The Kid LAROI and the skin The Rogue LAROI. Below you have all the details of this new collaboration of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Fortnite x The Kid LAROI: its two skins now available in the store

On 01/27/2023 the two arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time. skins of The Kid LAROI as well as all its accessories. The full list of items and their respective V-Bucks items is as follows:

Skin The Kid LAROI + Get My Bag backpacking accessory : ???? turkeys

Skin The Rogue LAROI + Tragic Saber backpack accessory + Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool : ???? turkeys

LAROI Improvisation Wrapper : ???? turkeys

LAROI Initial Batch (includes King’s Heart emote, Stay Afloat emote, and Stay music): ???? turkeys

King Heart Gesture : ???? turkeys

Gesture Stay Afloat : ???? turkeys

music stay: ???? turkeys

Enlarge the kid laroi fortnite skin items

Below we leave you a video in-game of all these objects in the store:

The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite: dates and times

We remind you that The Kid LAROI will give a concert called Wild dreams within Fortnite the Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

Spain (Canary Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, January 28.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras Y Nicaragua: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Enlarge Official art of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams concert in Fortnite

The Kid LAROI’s Sueños Salvajes concert will take place on the Creative map called Sueños Salvajes. We can access it from the “Discover” tab or by entering the island code 2601-0606-9081.

What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the cosmetic items, are just cosmetic modifications. . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. None is “stronger” or “better” than another, so to speak.

All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, picks…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

All these objects can return to the store in the futurealthough no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

The Kid LAROI is yet another collaboration from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 store. In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up quickly during this season so you can get all the Battle Pass items.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration