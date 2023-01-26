The Kid LAROI arrives at Fortnite: how to get his skins and objects

The Kid LAROI is now available in Fortniteand it does not come alone, because it brings with it two skins different. In this news we tell you everything about its two skins: the skin The Kid LAROI and the skin The Rogue LAROI. Below you have all the details of this new collaboration of Fortnite Chapter 4:
Fortnite x The Kid LAROI: its two skins now available in the store
On 01/27/2023 the two arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time. skins of The Kid LAROI as well as all its accessories. The full list of items and their respective V-Bucks items is as follows:
Below we leave you a video in-game of all these objects in the store:
The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite: dates and times
We remind you that The Kid LAROI will give a concert called Wild dreams within Fortnite the Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET. This date and this time is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking territories:
The Kid LAROI’s Sueños Salvajes concert will take place on the Creative map called Sueños Salvajes. We can access it from the “Discover” tab or by entering the island code 2601-0606-9081.
What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?
As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:
The Kid LAROI is yet another collaboration from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 store. In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up quickly during this season so you can get all the Battle Pass items.
