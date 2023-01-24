The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: date, times and how to participate to get their skins for free

The Kid LAROI arrives at Fortniteand brings with it its own tournament: the The Kid LAROI Cup. The best players from each region will be able to get free skins of this Australian singer: the skin The Kid LAROI and the skin The Rogue LAROI. Just below we leave you with all the details of interest:

The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: date and times

The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite takes place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at a different time depending on each region of the game.

Enlarge Official announcement of The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite

We can check the schedules from within the game itself, thanks to the “Competition” tab. We will update this section of the news when we know the specific times.

The best players from each region will be able to get free the skin The Kid LAROI and his backpack and the skin The Rogue LAROI in addition to his backpack and his pickaxe.

Enlarge Official art of the skin The Kid LAROI in Fortnite

Enlarge Official art of the skin The Rogue LAROI in Fortnite

How to participate in The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite?

To participate in The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite we must log into the game on 01/24/2023 at the specific time the tournament is held in our region of the game. Besides this, we have to have at least a level 50 account.

This tournament uses the format Duos – Zero Construction. The players will have up to three hours to play up to ten games during The Kid LAROI Cup.

The Kid LAROI Cup prizes in Fortnite

The highest scoring players in each region will be able to get The Kid LAROI skin (along with his backpack) and The Rogue LAROI skin (along with his backpack and pickaxe) for free.. Also, for getting at least eight pointswe will get the LAROI banner icon and the LAROI Smile emoticon for free.

Enlarge Free rewards for getting 8 points in The Kid LAROI Cup

all regions

For getting 8 points: LAROI banner icon and LAROI smile emoticon.

Europe

From 1st to 1350th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

United States (East Coast)



From 1st to 690th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

United States (West Coast)



From 1st to 240th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

Brazil

From 1st to 240th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

Asia

From 1st to 240th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

Oceania

From 1st to 120th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

middle East



From 1st to 120th: The Kid LAROI skin, Get My Bag Back Bling, The Rogue LAROI skin, Tragic Saber Back Bling, and Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool.

The Kid LAROI Cup Scoring System in Fortnite

The scoring system is as follows:

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th and 19th: 4 points

20th and 21st: 3 points

22nd and 23rd: 2 points

24th and 25th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

