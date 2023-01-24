The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: date, times and how to participate to get their skins for free

The Kid LAROI arrives at Fortniteand brings with it its own tournament: the The Kid LAROI Cup. The best players from each region will be able to get free skins of this Australian singer: the skin The Kid LAROI and the skin The Rogue LAROI. Just below we leave you with all the details of interest:
The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: date and times
The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite takes place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at a different time depending on each region of the game.
We can check the schedules from within the game itself, thanks to the “Competition” tab. We will update this section of the news when we know the specific times.
The best players from each region will be able to get free the skin The Kid LAROI and his backpack and the skin The Rogue LAROI in addition to his backpack and his pickaxe.
How to participate in The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite?
To participate in The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite we must log into the game on 01/24/2023 at the specific time the tournament is held in our region of the game. Besides this, we have to have at least a level 50 account.
This tournament uses the format Duos – Zero Construction. The players will have up to three hours to play up to ten games during The Kid LAROI Cup.
The Kid LAROI Cup prizes in Fortnite
The highest scoring players in each region will be able to get The Kid LAROI skin (along with his backpack) and The Rogue LAROI skin (along with his backpack and pickaxe) for free.. Also, for getting at least eight pointswe will get the LAROI banner icon and the LAROI Smile emoticon for free.
The Kid LAROI Cup Scoring System in Fortnite
The scoring system is as follows:
