The Komanche, AuronPlay and Rubius event begins, with four Colombians: this is all you need to know

In a matter of hours the Squid Craft Games 2, one of the most anticipated miniseries by different communities and which is organized by streamers Komanche, AuronPlay and Rubius. 200 content creators from around the world will face different tests in the style of the Netflix series, Squid Games (The Squid Games), but these will be in the Minecraft video game.

Large and well-known streamers and content creators such as Germán Garmendia, ElMariana, The Grefg, Ibai Llanos, IlloJuan, Sergio El Kun Agüero, TFue, xQc, Amouranth, Pokimane among others. One of the possible big absences could be that of AuronPlay, who, despite being one of the organizers of the miniseries, has not defined his participation in the event because he took a break after a controversy that arose in the social networks that involved him and his partner, Biyin.

The Squid Craft Games caught the attention of many Colombians due to what happened with the instagramer and now streamer, La Liendra, who approached the Esland Awards in Mexico to Komanche, one of the organizers, with the aim of having a place in the miniseries, however, received a refusal despite his insistence. This caused him to be criticized by other streamers such as WestCOL, who stated, “That leaves all Colombians in a bad light.”

Regarding what happened, La Liendra responded to the comments made by the organizer of the miniseries and stated, “Komanche partner, dog you really if at any time you felt harassed or disrespected by me I apologize, I apologize because really, it was then unintentionally wanting to. However, the story and the video that Komanche made, telling what he and I experienced in the Eslands, has a bit of truth, but he lied about something and he knows he lied about something and it was in the attitude”.

The Squid Craft Games will begin on Tuesday February 28 and will have the participation of 200 streamers from different countries. The miniseries that takes place in Minecraft will culminate on Sunday, March 5.

In this second edition of the Squid Craft Games, four Colombian streamers will be present. Juan Guarnizo, who was also present in the first edition but was eliminated in the penultimate test. The content creator and youtuber will also be present, Paulettee, who recently stated, “and yes… I’ll be at SQUID CRAFT 2 I promised them last year and here we are.”

Another of the Colombians who will be in the miniseries is the paisa, Pelicanger, who for a long time has been making content on the Twitch platform and has stood out for playing different types of video games, including Minecraft. The last and one of the big surprises is JH de la Cruz, who is a well-known tiktoker, but since he was invited he has had the help of Komanche and Juan Guarnizo to learn how to play Minecraft.

As in the first edition of the Squid Craft Games, the streamer who passes all the tests and is the last one standing will win a prize of 100,000 euros, a little more than 500 million Colombian pesos.

The Minecraft miniseries can be seen through the channels of twitch of the different content creators who are participating. These are the channels of Colombian streamers:

– Paulette | @paulettee

– Juan Guarnizo | @juansguarnizo

– JH de la Cruz | @jhdelacruz777

– Pelicanger | @pelicanger

The Squid Craft Games 2 will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Spain, which means that in Colombia it will be possible to see it on the different channels of the content creators at the 1:00 pm