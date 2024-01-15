The Kremlin announced that Putin won with 87% of the vote as the world denounced “the most corrupt elections in Russian history”.

International observers during the elections in Moscow. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shipenkov



Russian President, Vladimir PutinThe election commission on Monday reported the president was re-elected to his fifth term with 87.28% of the vote in the election without real opposition after counting of all polling stations in the country.

The election commission said the other three candidates, who did not openly challenge Putin, received 4.31%, 3.85% and 3.20% respectively, according to this result, which does not include foreign votes.

The results were rejected by the international community, which called them “Election Farce” what happened in Russia Between Friday and Sunday, a process of democratic decline was realized that has been going on for years and has manifested in many ways, including the persecution and death in prison of Alexei Navalny, Putin’s biggest rival in the last 20 years.

The independent Russian vote monitoring group Golos (“Voice”) noted that the presidential election was won by a landslide which was won by Vladimir Putin. The most deceitful and corrupt in the history of the country.

In his statement, he said that the elections that ended on Sunday could not be considered genuine because “the campaign took place in a situation where The fundamental articles of the Russian Constitution, which guarantee political rights and freedoms, were not essentially enforced.

Members of the electoral commission record votes at a polling station in Moscow (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

He also commented that “this was never seen before A presidential campaign that fell far below constitutional standards,” reason of multiple restrictions and of Candidates who played testimonial role only To serve as the Kremlin boss’s partner, a surefire winner.

Established in 2000, Golos is the only Russian election monitoring organization independent of the authorities. He has been targeted by the Kremlin and classified as a “foreign agent” in 2013. With that sanction, they were barred from sending observers to polling stations and one of their leaders. Grigory MelkonyantsHe is in jail awaiting trial on charges Golos termed “political”.

The Kremlin claims Russians turned out to vote in numbers never seen before: Voter participation was 74%. Putin’s previous highest result came in 2018, when he claimed 76.7% of the vote, with a turnout of 67.5%.

The areas voted on include areas occupied by Ukraine during the 2014 and 2022 invasions: Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

Putin had no real rivals because Judicial authorities excluded two candidates who had expressed their opposition to the war in Ukraine, While the three people who were authorized did not directly question Putin’s authority and the sole purpose of their participation was to claim legitimacy for an electoral event, which it did not have.

Vladimir Zilinsky, supervisor of the banned group Golos in Putin’s Russia (Reuters)

A celebration is planned in Moscow’s Red Square on Monday to celebrate the result, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. Crimea In 2014, Moscow’s military offensive against Kiev began, culminating with the offensive launching on February 24, 2022.

In his speech, Putin congratulated himself on “internal political integration” after two years of aggression against Ukraine and Western sanctions against the country.

“It doesn’t matter who or how much they want to scare us, it doesn’t matter who or how much they want to crush us,” he said. “It hasn’t worked now and it won’t work in the future. Never”.

Russian soil was bombed and raided by Ukrainian fighters throughout the week.

Putin, who could seek power again in 2030 and remain in power until 2036, paid tribute to soldiers fighting in Ukraine and defending “the historical regions of Russia.”

Vladimir Putin speaks at his election campaign headquarters (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

In his opinion, Russian forces, since they took control Avdiivka By mid-February, they have “all the initiative” on the front line.

However, the opposition managed to show itself symbolically by responding to the call Navalny’s widow. Yulia Navalnaya, who promised to continue her husband’s cause, He called upon his followers to vote on Sunday afternoon.

Navalnya voted at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, where she lives in exile with her children.

For the Kremlin, the rival’s widow “has lost her Russian roots.”

Long lines formed at other Russian embassies also in the afternoon. Thousands of Russians have gone into exile abroad since the start of the offensive against Ukraine out of fear of repression or being drafted into the army.

People also gathered at the same time at some polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

At the cemetery where Navalny was buried in the Russian capital, dozens of people laid flowers and ballot papers with the name of his rival written on them.

Putin mentioned his name publicly for the first time in years on Sunday: “Regards to Mr. Navalny. Yes, he passed away. “This is a tragic incident.”