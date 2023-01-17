The largest leak in Valve’s history reveals files from almost all of its games, Team Fortress 2, Portal, and more

Valve is the creator of very successful games like DOTA 2 and Half-Life, and recently suffered the biggest data breach in its history. Thanks to a hacker, hundreds of game development files like Half Life: 2, Counter-Strike: Source, Portal, Team Fortress 2, and Day of Defeat: Source They started circulating on the internet.

The person responsible for the leak stated on Discord that years ago I had the files saved, but he had never shared them since he lived under threat.

But he claimed that “he doesn’t care anymore”, the hacker has no legal link to the leaked files, which he would have obtained in 2016. This information was shared in the form of repositories. They are typically shared in this way between Valve employees and the company’s external partners.

Team Fortress 2 was the game most affected by the leaks, with 61 GB of files leaked online. In them are images, textures, audio files, maps, character models, and documents that were never used by Valve.

Some unused/WIP taunts from the recent TF2 leak from tf2

One of the most interesting aspects of Team Fortress 2 file shares is that they contain Cut game modes, alternative versions of maps and scenarios They never made it to the final version of the game.

This great leak occurs a few days after various rumors began to circulate about an exclusive event that Valve would be planning. At the moment there is nothing confirmed. However, the company stated that it was working to return to the world of video games. This could mean one of two things: new games or sequels to well-known franchises.

Source: PC Gamer