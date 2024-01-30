The largest nightclub in Castilla y Leon is concerned about mental health in search of total well-being to the rhythm of music

“We have started a project in which, together with ‘Who’s in the School’, which is an association that helps people with social adaptation problems, we want to ensure that these men and women with the help of music Integrate and create diverse communities. Let us tell you that Spain is at first place in terms of consumption of anxiolytics.“, says Diego Rodríguez with satisfaction in statements given to EL ESPAÑOL of Castilla y León.

He owns Moss Nightclub with his partner Alberto Fernandez. The largest in Valladolid, where it is located on Avenida Ramon Pradera, and in Castilla y León, with its 1,800 square meters. It was La Perindola, La Rosaleda, once Kerala, and since last Friday, February 24, 2023, its name is Moss Club.

To celebrate his year under the new name, and after a major change, the owner of the nightclub, Alberto Fernández, who is his partner, confesses in statements to EL ESPAÑOL de Castilla y León that he Want to integrate even more. Valladolid society, through actions like this, helps those who need it most “Facilitating a place where, in addition to music culture, adrenaline invades everything with the help of emerging talents” that is a “cure for everything”.



The project is based on “To provide a space for emerging talent from ‘Who’s in da School’ members” and “thus promoting well-being through the creation of communities” in order to “strengthen their mental health to the rhythm of the music.” 12 to 14 people participate in the project and their ages range from 15 to 40 years.

“Also, we are going to celebrate an event a month in Moss with great DJs of the international scene, so that, In addition to playing with them in our room, please everyone there with your progresssays Diego, who says that these famous DJs will give a masterclass to the students of Who’s In Da School, so that they can enjoy the music and forget their problems.

Each month they will play one of the 12 genres featured in ‘Who’s in the House Radio’. They will start with classic house. Throughout this time, references to each genre will rotate. The cabin has excellent professionals and who, moreover, have been involved in this high-quality action.





“These DJs will perform at the Moss along with the three best students of each month. Students will embrace this style, which will be a challenge for them and a way to expand their minds and culture. In addition, we are also going to develop raffles with the most fun prizesDiego adds.

Our protagonist highlights the work done by Maria Arias, the director of ‘Who’s in the School’ and explains that the ultimate objective of both of them is to “build self-esteem” among those participating in the project and that “Understand what night is from a professional perspective.” To provide them with a “real reward for the sacrifice of study”.



,Maria admitted to me that she had never imagined this opportunity would happen, He assured me that the students are enthusiastic and that such activities transform heroes and their surroundings. They have the opportunity to socialize, improve their mental health, and do so in the best nightclub in the province of Valladolid,” Diego concluded.

An action that started last Friday, January 26, was a complete success with the first event Which serves as the starting signal for a unique action that seeks to make life easier for those who need a little boost.