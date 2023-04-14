The Last Monk comes back, does not tie and will continue in the Radiant League

Farewells start at the Radiant League. The relegations kick off and with it the permanence and/or arrival of new teams to the silver category.

As an inauguration of this phase, MIV Gaming and The Last Monk have jumped onto the server and, without precedent, the baboons have won their first game of the entire Split to ensure their permanence.

For their part, let’s call them sailors, shipwrecked, those from the island or whatever you think best, they drew two maps, staying at the gates of the game point, suffering a miracle run from the baboons that ran three maps in a row.

MIV runs aground on Pearl

As we said, the first point of MIV arrived with Pearl’s block where the defense of the sailors was forged thanks to a great TormoZz that being the great killer of the team, since the whole game passed through everyone, he commanded a first half that closed 9-3 and that made the inaugural victory very expensive.

Opposite, TLM sought to rival, but the great disadvantage they brought from the first half was poisoned even more in the second half with the Breach and the Jett of Michael that closed the 13-5 after planting the spike and defending the defuse of a Jett trying to destroy the Sova of faska.

A good order and the positioning in the sites was decisive for this first game in which there was no lack of the most brilliant plays.

TormoZz makes things easy

Another great game from the initiator was worth it for MIV to take the second point at stake. Although it was not a particularly easy game to close as soon as possible, the sailors came back from a first half that was marked by retauZ, jan and 1ndra. The triplet of the baboons was imposed so as not to leave the Breach as much as he wanted.

With that approach the rushes from TLM they went further and ended up ahead when changing sides.

Despite the 5-7, MIV did not run out of ideas and rowing with everything to turn the result around, signed the 13-9 putting the eight points that were missing after reaching 5-9.

Macharc and TormoZz were the singing voice They knew how to hurt the sites based on hard entries in which everything was rushed between explosions from the Breach and the Raze.

The double duelist was key to breaking the entire defensive strategy and although things were complicated and Michel’s Jett was not so leading, a brilliant second half was signed.

1ndra and Neiker got tired of granting maps

The end of MIV hits and the spectacular comeback of The Last Monk came between Fade and Gekko.

The good work in the stomping of the first half was resolved with a resounding 3-9 for the baboons. Getting the two problems from the previous map out of the way before anyone else, TLM was much more comfortable and managed to push and make better rotations.

When changing sides, it is true that the defenses were complicated and the ability to avoid the spike plants. However, even if they lost part of the advantage, the best came out kills in a give and take that gave them 11-13 and 2-1 that re-engaged them in the series.

The tie comes with a defensive abuse

The 2-2 was incontestable. The Last Monk put a wall in the sites in which even if the spike was planted, the great performance of Neiker’s Breach left a first half that ended 9-3 without options. Of the six spikes that landed, only one achieved its purpose.

When the side changed, the rushing did not wait and in a matter of four plays in six rounds they closed the map and everything left to decide.

Three defuses that are worth a stay

Finally, the 2-3 came with a great game of eNe that with the Killjoy he caused chaos in the rival areas.

With a stellar start in which nine points were on track, the second part closed with three defuse key and even if the game was not won they prevailed with a good positioning waiting for them to enter their sites.

However, it should not be neglected as 1ndra and Neiker joined the first to assist him and row to leave a sweep so clear in the first sets of the game.

With everything so decided, the 6-13 was signed, which ensures them one more Split in the Radiant League. For his part, MIV Gaming will have to play their best game against the Circuito Tormenta teams to find out if they will continue to be in the silver category or if they have to take a new course from a lower level.