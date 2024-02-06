The Last of Us’ Abby Has One Undeniable Advantage Over an Already Controversial Video Game Character

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II game.





Summary Casting of Caitlin Dever as Abby the last of us Season 2 may help prevent the backlash caused by his previous successful roles, meaning audiences are already familiar with the actor.

Abby’s storyline in the game was controversial, and the TV show version may reignite old debates.

Those familiar with the game already know what to expect from Abby, which may also help when Dever’s version of the character compared to what happened when Part II was issued.

Kaitlyn Dever will play the role of Abby the last of us Season 2, and the actor has a significant advantage in bringing such a controversial video game character to life. the last of us The end of Season 1 matches the end of the first game, meaning Season 2 will cover the last of us Part II, Whether the story of the second game will be divided into two parts remains to be seen, but the fact remains that Abby plays a major role in Ellie’s further journey.

There aren’t many video game characters that are this controversial the last of us Part IIAbby, not only because of what she does to Joe, but also because of how the rest of her story plays out. hbo the last of us Season 2 will have the difficult mission of adapting a very divisive game for television, and some old debates may resurface. However, the series has some advantages compared to the source material.

Kaitlyn Dever’s role as Abby will help prevent backlash in The Last of Us season 2

Abby’s story the last of us Part II was very controversial, and will likely be the case with the TV show version of the character. Some? the hottest the last of us the arguments that come along Part II Now it may be rekindled as this story will be told in live-action, Sadly, controversial characters usually cause backlash not only at the fictional events but also at the actors and creators involved, a phenomenon that has become alarmingly common in the world of video games, movies, and TV shows over the past few years. Has occurred.

hopefully that won’t happen the last of us Season 2, especially because those familiar with the source material already know what to expect. Additionally, Kaitlyn Dever’s films and TV shows have seen her in several projects prior to her role as Abby, meaning viewers will feel more familiar with her and may have a better connection with the character. moreover, Dever shows that she has the acting skills to bring Abby from the game to live-action in the best possible wayRegardless of how much time Season 2 will spend with the character.

Artists involved in the process of creating AB Role laura bailey Game Voice/Mo-Cap Jocelyn Mettler game face model Colleen Fotsch game physics model Kaitlyn Dever HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2

Why ‘The Last of Us’ Will Be Less Controversial Than the AB Game Version

more than The controversy surrounding Abby stems from the fact that a new character introduced in the sequel kills one of the game’s protagonists. Just a few minutes into the story. Additionally, what happens to Abby at the end of the game is also very divisive. Abby is considered a controversial character, but reactions to her character and the game were more than acceptable. Recently, Abby’s voice actress Laura Bailey opened up about receiving death threats the last of us Part II was released (through) Grounded II: Making the Last of Us Part II,

It’s always worrying and disappointing when actors face criticism because of the fictional villains they play, and hopefully HBO will address that briefly. the last of us Season 2 cast regarding potential online criticism. From a story perspective, Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby should be less controversial than the game’s version of the character because audiences already know what’s going to happen. – From Joel’s death to Ellie’s decision at the end. the last of us Season 2 also has a chance to subvert expectations and take Abby’s story in a new direction, perhaps with a few episodes focused entirely on her.

Source: Grounded II: Making the Last of Us Part II

