‘The Last of Us’ Ending Will Massively Divide People, Says Bella Ramsey

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey says the show’s season 1 finale will be divisive.

Without spoiling anything, the actress told Vogue that the season finale, which airs this Sunday (March 12), will divide people massively.

Ramsey is being vague about why she thinks the ending will divide audiences, leaving room for speculation. One of the reasons for this could be that “The Last of Us” will deviate even further from the original story of the video game on which the series is based.

Like anything popular, “The Last of Us” has faced its share of controversy. This seems to be working as the series looks even more popular, with its penultimate episode having attracted over 8 million viewers in the US alone.

Based on the video game of the same name, “The Last of Us” follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America in hopes of a cure for a zombie-like plague.

The first season of “The Last of Us” is divided into 9 episodes, which adapt the plot of the 2013 game.

Although the series creators said that the show would not adapt stories beyond the scope of the video game franchise, the series made some changes to the original video game story.

The final episode of the first season will air on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, March 12th.