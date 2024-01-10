The Last of Us has officially cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in Season 2

Summary hbo the last of us The series has officially cast Kaitlyn Dever in the role of Abby.

Dever has shown his versatility and talent in notable titles such as book smart And Incredibleand has also provided voice work for video games.

the last of us Production on season two is expected to begin next month.





WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II and possibly The Last of Us season two.no one will save you And book smart star Kaitlyn Dever Has been officially cast as The Notorious A.B. in the second season of The last of us, And that’s exactly right by the original game star laura bailey,

Bailey shared Max’s announcement on her she wrote:

Congratulations, Caitlin! So excited to see Abby’s evolution in your performance! If you want a workout buddy let me know.

Coming via THR, the character description for Abby is as follows: “Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a joint statement, “Our casting process for season two is the same as season one: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.” “Nothing matters more than talent, and we are thrilled to have an acclaimed artist like Caitlin join Pedro (Pascal), Bella, and the rest of our family.”

Report that HBO was looking for one of the lead characters for the second season the last of us, AB, emerged late last year. And it looks like the rumors were true as production on the series had reached out to a fan-favorite actress for the role. Fans are debating vigorously on social media as to who should play his character and many names have also come forward. no one will save you star Kaitlyn Dever is at the top of everyone’s wish list. While Dever was a longtime favorite for the role of Ellie, she will now join the cast of the last of us As Abby.

In play, spoiler ALERTAbby is the daughter of the doctor that Joel killed while saving Ellie at the Fireflies headquarters, so she seeks revenge. The second season will focus on his and Ellie’s journey as both stand up for the values ​​they believe to be right, which puts them at opposite places.

Kaitlin Dever is a good choice for Abby in The Last of Us

Dever made his debut in the television film AAmerican Girl: Chrissa is strong in 2009, and appeared in several notable titles. On the small screen, he participated in the episode modern Family, private practice, the Mentalist, curb Your EnthusiasmAnd Impotent, among others. However, his big break would come in 2019 with the critically acclaimed comedy book smart,

The actress leads the cast in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut alongside Beanie Feldstein. The film tells the story of two friends who are excellent students, but feel that they have wasted their youth. As their graduation approaches, they decide to make up for lost time and live an unforgettable experience before going off to college.

That same year, Dever demonstrated his great versatility and acting talent by starring in the Netflix drama IncredibleWhere he played a completely different character than before book smart,

In 2023, he established himself as a big star thanks to the science fiction thriller no one will save you, which became one of the big surprises of the year. Not only that, he also has some experience in video games, having also provided the voice for Cassie Drake Unknown 4: A Thief’s End, All of this makes her a good choice for the role of Abby in HBO’s adaptation the last of us,