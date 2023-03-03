“The Last Of Us” is the most successful adaptation of a video game brought to television

Eighth episode of this series based on the popular video game. It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

For a couple of decades, cinema and television have chosen to bring to the screen some series and films that are based on popular video games. The results have been mixed; some titles are well received and others have been hated and even forgotten. In the case of the series The Last Of Us, released last January, its popularity increases every week. This has now positioned the series as the most successful adaptation of a console game brought to television.

The apocalyptic drama doesn’t just top the ratings charts. A recent study by online casino 6Takarakuji broke this news, for which the company compared the IMDB rankings of popular video games with their TV series adaptations to find out which ones have been more successful. To arrive at the result obtained, the ratings of the users of both the video game and the television series for each title were averaged, and only the first installment of the game and the series were taken into account.

The results showed that The Last of Us is the best television game adaptation of all time, with an average rating of 9.5 from IMDB users. The series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey has conquered the fans and that was demonstrated with this analysis that revealed that while the game has a rating of 9.7 from the audience, that same public rated the HBO series with a score from 9.3. In other words, the difference between one and the other is only 0.4 points.

According to the study, this production, which will come to an end on March 12, is one of the only two television adaptations with a rating of more than nine stars on IMDB, the other being Arcane: League of Legends. In the casino’s analysis, the Netflix show, The Witcherstarring Henry Cavill, ranked second in the ranking, with an average rating of 8.3, since while the video game has an 8.5 rating, the series has 8.1.

for his part Arcane: League of Legends it placed third with an average rating of 8.1 between both formats. The show has a 9.0 rating, making it the highest-rated Netflix show ever, while the game received a 7.2 rating. This is one of several adaptations where the TV series scored higher than the game it is based on.

The fourth position in this list is for castlevania with an average score of 8.05. The original 1986 game received a 7.8 rating, surpassed by its television adaptation, which received an 8.3 approval rating. Paramount+’s original TV show Halo was ranked fifth, with a 7.95 rating on the video game and TV adaptation. The 2022 show gets a score of 7.1, which is lower than the 8.8 rating given to the original game.

tron it ranks sixth with an average of 7.85 since while the video game created in 1982 has an approval rating of 7.5, the series released in 2012 reached an 8.2 rating. Dragon Age: Absolution it ranks seventh, as the animated series received a 6.4 approval rating, a low number compared to the game’s 9.1. Together they produce an average of 7.75.

british crime drama gangs of london, starring Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole, ranks eighth with a 7.7 average. for the game and tv show. The latter received a score of 8.1, while the original Sony game had a 7.3 rating. Ninth place is a tie for the cult classic Earthworm Jim, sonic the hedgehog and mass effect. All three have an average rating of 7.45 stars on IMDB when combined with their original games.

Finally, tenth place goes to Legend of Zelda with an average rating of 7.3. The retro classic released in 1986, which follows the mystical character Link as he tries to save the land of Hyrule, has an approval of 8.6 stars and the television production Legend of Zeldahas a 7.3 rating.

The results of this analysis revealed that The Last of Us is the best television video game adaptation of all time received an early renewal for a second season after the premiere of the show on January 15, whose first chapter reached more than 22 million viewers during its opening week, which made it HBO’s second most-watched series debut, behind only House of the Dragon. The company also reported the show had a 22% audience growth over the following weeks.

you can enjoy The Last Of Us which is available through the HBO Max platform.

