The Last of Us season 2 star praises Kaitlyn Dever, talks first day of filming: ‘We ate it up’

The Last of Us season 2 star Isabella Merced opens up about her first day on set — and praises her co-star Kaitlyn Dever.

Merced plays Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Dinah’s girlfriend, in the second season of the video game adaptation.

“Caitlin is one of the most talented actors I’ve ever worked with,” Merced said. deadline, “My experience is very limited, but we had one day of filming for me as Dina. And, I must say, we kind of ate it up. ,

The Madam Web star also praises series co-creator Craig Mazin. “I was a big fan of the second game, I played it in a weekend,” Merced said. “And then I wondered how would that translate to television? And Craig Mazin is one of the most talented people out there – in fact, I think, a genius. I’m sure if they tested they would find out it’s “true.” And he has a way of bringing these characters to life that one cannot even imagine in such a short time. I love it. That’s incredible. ,

Dever plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2, one of the co-protagonists in the second game.

“I met Caitlyn in the stupidest place ever,” Ramsey told Us about his first meeting with Dever. “I met Caitlin while we were waiting for our cars. I knew they were talking to him about casting at the time, so it was quietly like ‘Hey’ and we were sharing numbers and things. ,

The Last of Us season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025.