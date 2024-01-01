The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is “incredibly happy” with new cast members

Second season of HBO’s new zombie apocalypse show the last of us It is expected to enter production in early February 2024. The show will adapt the second game in Naughty Dog’s video game series, which has a much larger scope and a more layered, overarching story. Due to this, the team has enlisted the expertise of four specific directors. And the casting so far is spot on.
one of the most important characters in the last of us part ii Abby, a new character who finds herself in a very personal standoff with Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the grieving survivor we met in the first season. The show has officially cast Emmy-nominated actor Kaitlyn Dever (Justified, Booksmart) as AB. Other new arrivals include Isabel Merced (Dina) and Young Mazzino (Jesse), Ellie’s two closest friends from the video games.
Needless to say, Bella Ramsey is very happy with the cast of Season 2. “I’m very happy with who has been cast,” he said. GamesRadar, “It’s exciting to me. I’m excited to have a bunch of new people come and join the family. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Talking about the arrival of Kaitlyn Dever, Ramsey recalled their first meeting when Dever’s casting was still in the works. “I put Caitlin in the stupidest place at an event once,” he said. However, their meeting was very brief. “I met Kaitlyn while we were waiting for our cars. I knew they were talking to her about casting at the time, so it was kind of quiet like ‘Oho‘And shared numbers and stuff.’
“She’s excellent, Isabelle and the young guys too, I’m really excited to go with them all.”
the last of us Production on Season 2 will begin on February 14. HBO hasn’t set a release date yet, but we can guess it will arrive sometime in 2025.
Follow to stay up to date on all things fantasy, science fiction, and YC Our omnipresent Facebook page and sign up for Our special newsletter,
Get HBO, Starz, Showtime, and more for free with a 7-day free trial of Amazon Channels, with no risk.