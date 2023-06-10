The Latest Adidas Stan Smith…There’s An Interruption

Over the years, the adidas Stan Smith sneakers have become a true classic, rarely and little tinkered with. However, that’s changing now and not a bit: The latest adidas Stan Smiths look more like a pair of Crocs than the original sneaker.

Maybe it has something to do with Crocs’ recent success, maybe it’s originally meant as an in-joke, or maybe we just don’t understand it at all. Whatever the explanation, adidas has indeed created a disruptor within the Stan Smith collection. Meet the Edifice Stan Smith Clog, which you can currently buy exclusively online.

To be clear: This isn’t actually the first time that adidas Stan Smith has entered an impasse. A few years back, the brand had already come out with a heelless version of the Stan Smith, which ultimately resembled a pair of worn-out sneakers like two drops of water.

Stan Smith slip-ons from a few years ago. , © adidas

This time the similarities are almost non-existent. The sole only features the same Edifice technology as Stan Smith sneakers, so in theory you should be able to walk a few kilometers with ease. And that’s where the similarities end.

New Stan Smith clogs. , © adidas

Clogs is nothing like the original. They are frothy, plain, brightly colored, beige or black in color and have a platform. slowcase, but in a colored jacket. Whether the footwear will become the true trend remains to be seen.