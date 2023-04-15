The LCK would introduce the salary cap

One of the great problems of electronic sports today is the economic situation. Like the rest of the sectors, esports encounter monetary difficulties due to the international context. For this reason, many clubs have taken different measures, such as making cuts in their squads or redistributing their spending at a sports level. The League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) is no exception and would already have its particular measure: the introduction of a salary cap.

As Inven has advanced, the LCK will have a salary cap in the future. Both the organizer and the 10 teams in the competition would have accepted the measure due to the current economic situation. The main objective would be to stop salary inflation and seek the sustainability of organizations in the long term. Even teams like T1 are no exception when it comes to generating losses. The South Korean media outlet has indicated that SK Telecom CST1 lost 166 million won (115 million euros), something that directly affected the sports club.

Two years ago the salary limit was put up for debate within the LCK. Different teams in the competition were in favor of implementing it, but others like T1 refused this measure. At that time, one of the main concerns of the organizations was to lose the level and that their players would go to other competitions with greater economic power such as the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) or the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). However, currently the LPL already has the cap and the LCS is waiting to see how many teams want to sell their place.

Will the LCK follow the model of the LPL?

At the moment the LCK has not confirmed any type of measure, but it is working with the aim of seeking the sustainability of the league and the clubs. Considering that the LPL already has experience with the salary cap, the South Korean competition has at its disposal the possibility of imitating the model. Currently in China the limit is organized by different categories of players (tiers) based on the performance, the titles and the contributions to the region of the players, some variables that are valued by a group of experts.

