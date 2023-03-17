The LCS arrives in Spanish

The Spanish-speaking community will be able to enjoy one of the most important leagues worldwide in our language. From 23 of Marchwith the start of the Spring Playoffs, we will have on our screens the official transmission of the North American league in Spanish, LCS. This new experience will be broadcast on the LLA’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, spanning the playoff and late spring stages, and the entire summer season this year.

This will be the team that will give voice in the transmissions:

So you can stay on top of the sports narrative and meet the teams, each broadcast day will kick off with a preview of the LCS games and teams, followed by the matchups. The time slot will be 2:30 PM (MX), 3:30 PM (CO-PE), 5:30 PM (AR-CL) and 9:30 PM (ESP).

This is the schedule for this season’s playoffs:

March :23-26.

:23-26. March : 30-31.

: 30-31. April:8-9.

This has been possible thanks to the union of GGTECH Entertainment with the ALL and the LCS. Now the fans will have a new space where you can enjoy about esports and the title of League of Legends.

For more specific information on schedules and matches, we recommend visiting the Web as well as social networks.