The LCS playoffs come to Latin America

the big leagues of League of Legends (Lol) Around the world they begin to define the squads that will say present in the final stretch that the playoffs mean. Although in some competitions like the Latin American League (ALL) are already disputing this final tour, there are some competitions such as the LPL, LCK wave LCS that are already in full closure of the Regular Season with some squads that in the absence of a couple of weeks are already classified as is the case of T1 of Faker in the LCK.

On this occasion we must stay with what happens mainly in the LCS (League Championship Series), the most important LoL contest in North America is soon to finish its first instance, which will give rise to the exciting Playoffs. However, the news is not this, but moments ago LoL Esports Latin America, confirmed that it will lead these playoffs of the LCS to all screens in Latin America. «You already know about powerful duos like Lucian/Nami, Xayah/Rakan, Caitlyn/Lux, and even Aphelios/Thresh. Now we will unleash a new very powerful duo: ALL and LCS«, mark the first lines of the recent statement from LoL Esports Latin America.

But that’s not all, because this «LCS in Spanish” No ‘will die’ with the playoffs of the current divided spring, since according to the statement, this project to bring the best of the North American League of LoL to all of Latin America will continue during the divided Of summer. Regarding the schedule stipulated for the spring playoffs in the LCS, It is estimated that the broadcasts will begin at 5:30 p.m. ARG-CHI / 3:30 p.m. COL-PER / 2:30 p.m. MEX (21:30 – Spanish peninsular time).

The Latino talents that will give a voice to the exciting LCS

In addition to publicizing this incredible announcement, Riot Games unveiled the faces that we will see daily in each transmission of the «LCS in Spanish»both in a previous commissioned to learn about the teams and how it arrives, the passionate story of the games and a closing with an intensive analysis of the games of the day. Next we leave each one of the Latin American talents that with their voices will make us vibrate the LCS.

