The LCS will have an official broadcast in Spanish

In alliance with the LLA, the LCS adds Spanish to its official broadcast, starting with the playoffs of the Spring tournament.

The competitive professional League of Legends has received many changes for this season and for fans of the North American tournament in our region there is good news. The League Championship Series(LCS) announced that there will be an official broadcast in Spanish for the playoff phase.

Most of the competitions in the West saw a change in format and schedule, as was the case with the LCS and the ALL. This so that American fans could enjoy both tournaments without the official broadcasts colliding.

Read also: LCS: Bjergsen makes history and breaks Aphromoo’s record

With this goal in mind, the LCS and the ALL come together to bring in Spanish the playoff phrase of the North American tournament in an official broadcast. Part of the on-camera talent that leads the Latin American League days will be the voices in charge of the competition, except for the addition of Crafer and Raytone to the casting team.

The transmission in Spanish will start on March 23 with the first day of the playoffs of the Spring tournament and it can be seen from the official channels of the ALL both on Youtube and Twitch. To update the competition narrative, there will be a pre-match segment starting at 2:30 p.m. /fifteen:30 /17:30 followed by the clashes with the best narration and analysis.

Read also: LCS: Riot investigates Evil Geniuses for their treatment of Danny

This Wednesday will start the last week of the regular phase of the LCS Spring tournament, which has Cloud9 and FlyQuest tied for the first position in the table with 12 wins and only 3 losses. Both teams will meet today to see who will take the lead in the table.

on camera talent