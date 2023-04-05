The LCS would adopt the format of the LEC by 2024

The League Championship Series (LCS) could undergo changes for the next season. Although the league has received the odd change over the years, they maintain the same essence as far as competition is concerned. This of course has meant that the level of the North American league is not higher, Rather the complete opposite.

In order to improve for international events and, why not, recover that illusion that Cloud9 came to pass at some point, the LCS could turn the tables in no time. As Christopher Mykles pointed out “Monte Cristo«, former Cloud9 content creator, the LCS could adopt the new format of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) for next year.

The LCS would mimic the format of the LEC

The idea of ​​the North American competition is to follow a format identical to that of the LEC. This means that we will meet in front ofthree weeks of best of 1. After these matches, two teams are left out and the matches begin. best of 3. Among the 8 total teams, four will go on to a final round of playoffs in which the best of five are played to decide the two finalist teams.

At the moment this new format seems to have fitted in very well in Europe. The players are delighted with the possibility of playing more matches to continue training and improving for international competitions. For their part, the spectators have also seen an improvement in the league, especially when it comes to leaving behind those teams that do not give the level.

We’ll see if we finally see an LCS with a format similar to that of the LEC. What is clear is that it would be a vital boost for a competition that many say is in decline.

