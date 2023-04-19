The LCS would allow more imports in its clubs

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) could make changes to its regulations to improve its current state of form. Between the sports results, the interest in leaving different clubs and the drop in audiences, the North American competition is not going through its best moment. League and region are the focus of countless discussions within the League of Legends community. According to a professional player, Riot Games would be more flexible when it comes to creating teams by a specific rule: that of imports.

As the Cloud9 shooter, Kim Min-cheol, has assured in a live broadcast «Berserker«, Riot Games would make the regulations of the imports -players not coming from the region where they compete- since it would increase the available places. The South Korean has revealed that the developer would be considering allowing three ‘foreign’ players instead of two, as the regulations currently establish. The norm marks two imports in all other regions and the change would apply only in the LCS.

The LCS has more flexibility in terms of imports for a long time. In North America, players from Oceania do not occupy the position of ‘foreign’ player. Instead, in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) that change has not come until 2023, with the change from Europe exclusively to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. At the end of 2022 Riot Games confirmed that Turkey was going from a regional league instead of a ‘minor’ region, something that motivated the modifications within the residences of the players.

In the past, Riot Games considered eliminating the rule of the imports for the North American competition, something that finally did not arise due to the controversy it generated. However, Currently, different teams such as Team Liquid or FlyQuest already have three South Korean players for one reason: the residence permit. Some players like Jeong Eon-yeong”Impact“or Jo Yong-in”CoreJJ» already have the green card after many years competing in the LCS.

The second leak that comes from a Cloud9 player

Berserker has leaked an important update that could affect the development of the LCS. However, this is not the first time in recent weeks that a Cloud9 player has revealed potential major changes to the competition. Previously the top of C9, Ibrahim Allami “Fudge”, stated live that Riot Games plans to introduce one more international tournament a year. In any case, the Australian did not specify if this championship would have the character of a Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) or that of a All-Star.

