The leader of the League of Legends MMO leaves RIOT after 9 years “The time is right to hand over the reins”

Executive producer of the League of Legends MMO in development and Vice President of Riot Games, Greg Street, has announced his departure from the company. The main reason for his departure is his desire to spend more time with his family, after nine years with the company. Something that he had already mentioned in December 2022, when Street reported that she would be leaving Twitter due to the death of his brother and the imminent loss of his father.

Distancing from the social network that he recently broke to first express his gratitude for the support received during his absence and to announce his resignation from his position at Riot. Among the explanations he gave on Twitter are the aforementioned personal and professional reasons, in addition, after reflecting during his free time, he has concluded that after nine years at Riot, it is time to look for something new in his professional career.

Street has led the development of the League of Legends MMO, a major project that has yet to be seen. However, he has offered some interesting details about it, such as the casual announcement of the game on Twitter on a Thursday. Furthermore, in 2022 he raised some concern by stating that there was no guarantee that the game would be released. However, he later clarified that he was speaking in general terms and assured that the project was on track and that they would not release a disappointing game.

Street’s departure has drawn tributes and well-wishes from peers and colleagues including Riot co-founder and chairman, Riot Forge creative director Rowan Parker, Blizzard chairman Mike Ybarra (with whom Street worked for six years on World of Warcraft before joining Riot), Warcraft creative consultant Chris Metzen and Marc Merrill.

“I said from the beginning that building a League of Legends MMO worthy of all of you was going to be a long journey, the most important work I was able to do as part of that was building an amazing team, and while I try to stay humble overall, I’ll be bragging about this team all day!” Street said.

Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street – image by Riot Games

The executive said that he plans to stay in game development, but did not comment on what specifically he will do in the future within the industry, something that is understandable since he now has other personal and family priorities.

