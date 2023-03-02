The League of Legends Master Flow League playoffs begin: everything you need to know

This Thursday, March 2, the last playoffs will begin with the current format of the League of Legends Master Flow League, the most important video game country championship created by Riot Games. Everything there is to know about the definition of the contest that grants the winner a place to compete in the new South Regional League.

The Master Flow League Start to say goodbye to its current format to make room for one new era of regional competitionin which the best Argentine teams will face off against their peers from Chile and Peru. But before that, the most important event in the country will have its awaited playoffthat will begin this Thursday, March 2 from 6:00 p.m. with a more than interesting confrontation: Macro Pampas vs Globant Emerald Team.

Guillermo “Mago” Coria’s team comes from being the leader of the regular phase with nine victories and a single defeat. The The only fall of the foxes was nothing less than against their rival this Thursdaywho had to do the math to keep fourth place and get directly to the winners bracket.

It is completed by WAP Esports (2nd in the initial phase) against the newly promoted PRIMATE, who defined their places on the last date, with victory for WAP. This game will be played on Friday March 3 from 18. Both meetings will take place best of five games.

Being a double elimination systemthe losers of this first round will have a second chance in the bottom keywhere River Plate and Boca Juniors await, respectively. In addition to glory, the team that results champion of the Opening of the Master Flow League will have its secured place in the South Regional League, the new competition organized by the Professional Video Game League (LVP). To be part of this new format, the organization confirmed that It will be a requirement to have participated in the Opening phase of the National Leagues.

How and where to watch the Master Flow League playoffs

As happened with the regular phase of the Master Flow League, the playoffs of the main national League of Legends competition can be seen free of charge for those who so wish and will have several options available. All the matches can be followed both through the Flow channel 601 and through the official Twitch account of the Professional Video Game League and the official YouTube channel of the competition.