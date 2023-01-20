The League of Legends Super League kicks off with three games at Home of Giants

Today begins the first day of the Super League from League of Legends. The most important competition of the Riot Games title in Spain organized by the LVP It starts with three games between Giants, Team Heretics, Fnatic TQ and Movistar Riders at the Malaga venue Home of Giants.

Although this season the matches will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, there will be three ‘superweeks’ like this one in which it will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. giants will play against Team Heretics Today Monday the 16th at 9:00 p.m.against Fnatic TQ on Tuesday at 22:00 and against Movistar Riders this Thursday at 10:00 p.m.. All the matches can be followed through the LVP Twitch channel, or in person if you are in Malaga these days.

The regular season will end on March 9 with the matchday 18 dispute. Six teams reach the playoffs. The title qualifiers begin on March 14, and the Super League grand final will take place on April 1, at a venue yet to be announced. In addition to Giants, host of the first day and current runner-up, the Superliga will count among its title contenders Team Heretics, Movistar Riders, UCAM Tokiers, Finetwork KOI, BISONS ECLUB, Barça Esports, Fnatic TQ and the news from Jokers and Rebels Gaming , which come from the second category.