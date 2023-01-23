The League of Legends Super League launches LOBBY, a new program prior to each day

There is little left for the most important esports competition in Spain to begin, the Super League, which will return to action next Monday, January 16 with several innovations in its format, especially at the production level.

Among all of them the most outstanding be LOBBY by Magnum, a program that will be broadcast every Tuesday and Thursday before the start of the day and that, during 45 minutesreview the latest news about the competition and also other news in the sector “and many more surprises”.

“From LVP and the clubs that make up the competition, we have been working for many years so that the Super League is one of the reference leagues at an international level. In 2023 we will continue applying improvements aimed at the experience of the spectators, the engagement with the competition and to the generation of new content, among them the “LOBBY by Magnum” that fans of the Super League will surely love”, explains Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP.

The #SuperligaLoL returns Monday with LOBBY by @MagnumSpainthe new 45-minute program prior to the start of the day! This new program will be broadcast on our Twitch channel every Tuesday and Thursday in preview form.https://t.co/AGAreOml8C Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) January 12, 2023

New broadcast days and new plats

Another important point is that the competition modifies its broadcast days to adjust to the international calendar of League of Legends Broadcasting from now on Tuesdays and Thursdays, days in which the best teams in Spain will face each other.

In addition, another of the novelties will be new sets “with up to three different sets for the various moments of the broadcast: the classic casters table, for the narrations of the matches; a video area, where play reviews or moments of the games will be displayed, and the analysis table, in which LOBBY by Magnum will take place”.