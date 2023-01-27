The League of Legends Super League lost viewers in its debut week

The League of Legends Super League is, by far, the most important esports competition in Spain that year after year features the best teams in our country facing off on Summoner’s Rift and has managed to establish a large community around it.

However, the start of this season is being somewhat colder than that of last year, with the broadcasts of the first games clearly dropping in audiences, something that may simply be a specific fact of these first days but that is a fact. striking in a tournament of this importance that has been on the rise for a few years in every way.

In addition, it must also be taken into account that in recent months the bubble of viewers that Twitch had at the time of the pandemic has been punctured and the purple platform now has more “realistic” or “organic” numbers, something that has even affected to the most important streamers and that can also affect the Super League, of course.







Less viewers on average, less maximum peak… and more viewing hours… with more games

The audience data comes to us from the Esports Charts that has compared the first week of the competition (which in this 2023 has 15 games) with that of 2022 with 10 games and the data is devastating. The hours watched have grown by 9.8% compared to last year to stand at 622,592 but it must be taken into account that there are 5 more games, so it is not a very flattering figure.

The average number of viewers on this occasion was 34,478, which means a drop of 31.9% compared to the average of 50,769 for the same period in 2022, while the maximum peak number of viewers has dropped by 42.4 % going from 196,366 of the KOI vs. Bara Esports in 2022 to 113,075 of the UCAM vs. KOI of this year.







By the way, for those who say that obviously the KOI vs Bara Esports can have better results than a UCAM vs KOI, this year the maximum peak of spectators of the Bara vs KOI corresponding to the second day of last week “only” reached 94,604 viewers.

