The League of Legends World Cup returns to Korea

One of the most important events in the esports universe already has a date and place, the League of Legends “Worlds” World Championship returns to South Korea. From October 10 to November 19, teams from around the world will compete for the most prestigious title in esports. Worlds will kick off in Seoul, then travel through Busan and back to Seoul, arriving at the iconic Sky Dome, where the two finalist teams will square off to determine who will win the Summoner’s Cup.

“Korea is synonymous with excellence in esports and gaming, with a passionate fan community and a tradition of building some of the most talented teams in the world,” says Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports. “We are excited to bring Worlds back to the birthplace of esports and the home of the LCK, and this year-end we look forward to celebrating the best of the best in LoL together with fans in Korea and around the world.”

The new Worlds format will have 22 teams in three phases of competition.

The play-ins phase will be from October 10 to 15 at LoL Park in Seoul

will be from October 10 to 15 at LoL Park in Seoul The Swiss system phase will be from October 19 to 23 and 26 to 29 at KBS Hall in Seoul

will be from October 19 to 23 and 26 to 29 at KBS Hall in Seoul The playoffs They are made up of quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The Quarter finals will be played from November 2 to 5 and the semifinals from November 11 to 12; both will take place at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan

They are made up of quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The will be played from November 2 to 5 and the from November 11 to 12; both will take place at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan The world final will be played on November 19 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the country’s largest indoor arena and home of the Seoul baseball team, Kiwoom Heroes

