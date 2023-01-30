the leak of the new Reality Augments for February

Just a couple of weeks ago Fortnite introduced a new batch of Reality Augmentsthe first to arrive after the start of this Chapter 4 – Season 1. But Epic Games seems to have already prepared new changes in the short term.

The update v23.50 is just around the corner, scheduled for this same Tuesday, January 31. A day when they could come another five new increases in addition to those from Movimiento Cero or Botín del Banano that arrived a few days ago.

A patch that could bring surprises, such as the proximity of the return of Tilted Floors or secrecy with all possible skins that could arrive like those of One Piece. But in the meantime, she has to wait for what is to come.

What to expect in tomorrow’s update ‼️ –Rift Gate progression

– February Crew Pack & Probably a new Level Up Quest Pack

– Most likely new Augments, and probably new item(s) like the leaked Boombox v2 or Firefly Launcher etc..

– More leaked cosmetics / collabs & more.. pic.twitter.com/ScYyeA8JTN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 30, 2023

Everyone will already know the good one HYPEXcontent creator and specialist in leaks of Fortnite, and a benchmark for years. And he has once again taken it upon himself to anticipate and remember some new Reality Augments* which are still to come, if not for this week, for future updates:

Hunter’s Booty : Spawns a bush, apples and mushrooms when you kill someone. Toggles between Zero Displacement, Energy Regeneration, and Spicy Splash effects every 12 seconds.

: Spawns a bush, apples and mushrooms when you kill someone. Toggles between Zero Displacement, Energy Regeneration, and Spicy Splash effects every 12 seconds. skillful hands : You automatically reload a weapon (not specified yet) every second even if you change it for another.

: You automatically reload a weapon (not specified yet) every second even if you change it for another. icy scroll : You have frozen feet effect every 7 seconds.

: You have frozen feet effect every 7 seconds. Cracker Seat : Launch yourself into a Rift automatically when your shield breaks, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

: Launch yourself into a Rift automatically when your shield breaks, with a cooldown of 40 seconds. shadow strike: You receive a shadow bomb.

*These names could change in translation, as well as more detailed abilities like the Deft Hands specific weapon. Altogether, a bombshell of new Reality Augments