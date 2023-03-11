The LEC reveals all the All-Pro Teams of the Winter Split 2023

This weekend will start Spring Split 2023 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). Despite this, the organization still keeps an eye on everything that happened during the winter campaign. So much so that hours ago we were introduced to the ideal quintets of the Winter Split 2023those All Pro Teams that all the fans of the competition like to know so much.

As we could suppose, G2 sports completely dominates these ideal quintets. This occurs above all in the first and second, where we find all the players of the mythical European organization. In the first All Pro Team we see three players from G2 Esports such as Rasmus Winther «Caps“Steven Liv”Hans sama» and Michael Mehle «mikyx«. They are joined by two other players who had a great season such as Javier Prades «elyoya» and Kyeong Gyu-tae «Photon«.

All the All Pro Teams of the Winter Split 2023 of the LEC

Away from the first team, the LEC has also revealed the other two ideal quintets of this Winter Split 2023. All the names we come across are more than deserved, although there are people who miss a specific player: Kim Geun-seong «Malrang«, jungle of koi. Here we show you the other two All Pro Teams of this Winter Split 2023:

second ideal quintet

Top : Sergen Celik « Broken Blade «

: Sergen Celik « « Jungle : Martin Sundelin « yike «

: Martin Sundelin « « midlaner : Yasin Dincer nisqy «

: Yasin Dincer « ADC : Thomas Foucou « exakick «

: Thomas Foucou « « support: Zdravets Iliev Galabov «hylissang«

Third ideal quintet

Top :Kim Dong-hyeon” Chasy «

:Kim Dong-hyeon” « Jungle : Mark van Woensel Markoon «

: Mark van Woensel « midlaner :Emil Larsson” larsen «

:Emil Larsson” « ADC : Markos Stamkopoulos « comp «

: Markos Stamkopoulos « « support: Adrian Trybus «Trymbi«

These are all the players that make up the different All Pro Teams of the Winter Split 2023. It is true that perhaps some names, like the aforementioned Malrang, could deserve a place there. However, all the players that have been selected have had a great season, so their appearance is more than deserved.

For now, the Spring Split 2023 of the LEC will start this same Saturday March 11 with a Fnatic vs. EXCEL Esports, that is, the last two teams in the Winter Split 2023.

