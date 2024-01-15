The lineup, times and channels where to watch the match that could define the Premier League

2024-03-09



He liverpool and manchester cityTwo giants of English football in recent years are preparing for an exciting battle on Sunday, the 28th matchday of the Premier League, with supremacy at stake. There is only one point difference between the two teams in the English standings. As of now, Arsenal are on top with 64 points, followed by Liverpool at second with 63 points and Manchester City at third with 62 points.

Arsenal attacked the lead, Liverpool and City forced out: this is how the Premier League stands

The rivalry and tension is palpable, which adds even more ingredients to a very spicy dish. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, born in Liverpool and one of the emblematic players of Jurgen Klopp’s team, lit the fuse at the start of the week by combining City’s successes with the great financial resources at his disposal since taking charge since 2008. Was. A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. “It’s difficult. We’re facing a machine built to win. “That’s the simplest way to describe the city and its organization,” Alexander-Arnold said, pointing to the financial structure of the owners who are Emirati citizens. told FourFourTwo magazine.

“Although in recent years they have won more titles than us and perhaps been more successful, due to the financial situation of both clubs our trophies will mean more to us and our fans,” he said. City’s main star, Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland, responded. “I’ve been here for a year and I won the treble (Champions League, Premier League and English Cup titles in the 2022-2023 season), it was a good feeling,” the Nordic striker told Sky Sports on Thursday. “I don’t think he knows the feeling I felt last season,” he said in direct reference to Alexander-Arnold. Both Manchester City and Liverpool come into the game this week with European commitments.

Haaland blasts Liverpool player for costing City millions: “I won the treble, he doesn’t know that feeling”

City qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Copenhagen 3-1 on Wednesday, resting several starting players, while Liverpool won 5-1 in the first leg against Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic . Round of 16 of the Europa League. The last quarter of an hour of that match was played by Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who reappeared after two and a half weeks, thus aiming to be able to play against City.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City, time and channel