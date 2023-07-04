The Lip Oils You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long

This is not a lipstick, gloss or balm, but a mixture of all three. Lip oils have become the star of TikTok in a matter of months. But why are they so popular?

Hybrid products are very popular. Proof of this are the insanely popular lip oils that are a cross between skin care and makeup. On TikTok, interest in lip oils has soared 117% in a year, with videos on the platform reaching a billion views. We tested six of these popular products.

1 – Huille à Levres – Typology – 16.99 Euro

product. This oil, enriched with squalane, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, is available in five shades (including one transparent), and promises to nourish, soothe, and soften. The bonus is the lightweight coverage and glossy, non-greasy finish. The product is made from 98% natural ingredients, without mineral oil or silicones.

the criterion. The great applicator allows you to apply a precise lining on the lips, which prevents you from spreading, especially if the oil is tinted. You may need to do this in front of a mirror five or six times to get a reliable application.

Our Verdict: 8/10. The formulation is good, but the lip oil could be better in terms of hold and manageability. Also, the pigmentation is more discreet than you would expect, but the result is as promised.

2 – Hermèsstable – Care Oil – Hermès – 56 euro

product, Available in 6 shades and made from 97% natural ingredients, this skin care oil combines protective and nourishing plant oils with an emollient complex to boost hydration. Each color has its own fragrance, created by in-house perfumer Christine Nagel.

the criterion. With the very fine applicator, you can apply a precise line on the lips. The fluid texture is easy to spread and gives visible yet subtle coverage from the first stroke. There is no overpowering shine to it either, the added shine stays very mild and leaves a nice pearly finish on the lips. As always with Hermès, the emphasis is on natural results.

our decision: 8/10. The product is very pleasant to apply and the long lasting lip care effect is unmistakable. The only drawback is the very high price.

3 – Rave de Miel – Honey Lip Care – Naxe – 19.05 Euro

product. This beautiful golden product is made from 97% natural ingredients and combines the nourishing properties of organic camellia oil with lavender honey from Provence. The wooden cap shaped like a honey spoon has undoubtedly increased its visual popularity.

the criterion. This lip oil doesn’t stain your lips: the focus is on skin care, with the added bonus of a glossy finish on lips. The comfortable applicator allows for a generous application. The honey scent – ​​the hallmark of all products in this range – is highly addictive and encourages you to apply more and more. Also, the texture is not sticky at all. Therefore it is the ideal product for “clear visionEffect on a summer’s evening.

Our Verdict: 8.5/10. For those not looking for colour, this product is a perfect alternative to a classic lip balm, with the same benefits and a touch of glamour.

Why are lip oils so popular?

Stars like Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, who have their own cosmetics lines, have launched lip oils. ,clear vision’ The trend – which is very popular these days – goes hand in hand with discreet products like these that plump up lips by adding volume and giving them a glossy finish. Its texture is less sticky than old-fashioned glitter, so it’s less noticeable. They are also suitable for all types of lips.

They can also be used as a base or as a top coat to make makeup stick, moisturizing and smoothing the lips. We recommend applying a thin layer and allowing the formula to absorb on lips before applying a second layer for added intensity.

4 – Lip Luvies – Blushing Lip Oil, Kruidwat, 4.49 euro

product. The formula based on “precious oils” promises to brighten and intensify the natural color of the lips for a richly beautifying effect. It can also be used as a top coat over a classic lipstick to add shine. No information about the natural or non-natural origin of the ingredients.

the criterion. Contrary to what the bright pink color of the tube suggests, the formula adds almost no color to the lips, giving at most some pink gloss. The slim applicator dispenses a thick formula that’s similar to old-fashioned lip gloss, albeit less sticky. The smell is not very pleasant.

Our Verdict: 4/10. Despite the unbeatable price, this product is still a disappointment: it doesn’t give the impression that you’re applying a caring oil at all.

5- Huille d’amour – St Pur St – 23.99 Euro.

product. This Belgium-made oil, available in two shades – light pink and deep plum – is designed to be as healthy as possible by avoiding the use of parabens, acrylates, phthalates, mineral oil or silicones. This specially developed formula contains a blend of macadamia oil, jojoba and rosehip oil to protect and nourish lips while giving them a glossy finish.

the criterion. The tilt applicator has a central slot for easy application of the product. The texture is liquid and not sticky at all. The light pink version we tested brings out the natural color of lips. The glitter also leaves an iridescent layer that stays put.

Our Verdict: 7.5/10. Extra points for the applicator, which you can use almost blindly as it adapts perfectly to the shape of your lips. Less suitable for those who want a makeup effect.

6 – Lip Comfort Oil – Clarins – 26.50 Euro

product. The product is part of the first generation of lip oils that hit the market in 2015. This makes it a reference in that field. With 93% ingredients of natural origin such as hazelnut oil and organic rosehip oil extracts, this oil provides comfort and nourishment while strengthening the skin barrier. The oil is available in 10 different colors, including a natural color. You can also create your own shed online.

the criterion. We’re a fan of this product because of the slightly curved jumbo applicator, which gets the job done in one motion. Even though the clear plastic tube is attractive, the formula has very little color and resembles a colored balm, but glittery.

Our Verdict: 9/10. There’s no doubt that this is our favorite product: The delicate scent, the great texture, everything tempts you to apply another layer. Especially if you notice that your lips are nourished and protected for a long time. Good points for the natural honey version, which you can use as a nighttime mask, too. So don’t be afraid to go over the edge.