Disney film The Little Mermaid has again topped FDN’s weekend chart.

In late May, The Little Mermaid dethroned Fast X from the Dutch box office throne. The Disney film did so with a gross of over 905,000 euros. Last weekend, the film again grabbed the top spot. The box office was quite low: just over 295,000 euros. As a result, the total turnover is over 3.8 million.

Last weekend’s number one: The Flash, dropped a few spots and had to settle for fifth place. Despite this, it managed to raise as much money as the fourth installment: Transformers: Rise of the Beast. Both films grossed a little over 233,000 euros. It is surprising that all the films in the top 10, except the new movies, all have a negative box office percentage compared to the previous weekend. Kandahar is the largest bagger with -39.6 percent.

Last weekend there was not much news to be seen in Dutch cinemas either. Only five films premiered. The most popular was Jennifer Lawrence’s film No Hard Feelings. The comedy earned a respectable box office of over 269,000 euros between Thursday and Sunday evenings and was shown in 125 theatres. In the top 10, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (6) and Ben Affleck’s Hypnotic (8), La ragazza del futuro (14) and Maqua (29) also marked their first film debuts.

This week all eyes are on the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Although the film hasn’t opened to great reviews, it continues to be a crowd pleaser for the franchise. The question is whether the general public will turn to cinema for this despite the relentless heat.