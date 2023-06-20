‘The Little Mermaid’ isn’t a bad example for young girls

Paloma Faith There’s Yet Another Celeb Who Has Decided Her Offspring Won’t Be Cast In The Live-Action Remake the little Mermaid can see because set a bad example for young girls, I totally disagree.

What exactly is there to say about that? “As a mother of girls, I don’t want my kids to think It’s okay for a man to give up his voice and his powersVishwas shared in a now-deleted Instagram post. ,wtf is this bullshit, This is not at all what I want to pass on to the next generation of women.

celebrities don’t want their daughters the little Mermaid To see

Faith is not the first celebrity to share similar feelings. Earlier, Idina Menzel expressed her concern about Ariel’s arrival the little Mermaid Gives up her vote for a man. Keira Knightley made headlines in 2018 when she told Ellen DeGeneres She Forbade Her Daughter From Watching Some Disney Princess MoviesUnder which the little Mermaid, the reason? This movie will teach girls to depend on a man or give up a lot for him. Demi Lovato mentions Ariel in a 2014 interview little mermaid,

ariel’s original voice actress, jodi benson, strongly disagree with Ariel’s criticisms and strongly oppose it. For example, she says that anyone who really believes Ariel is lending her voice to a man isn’t paying attention during the first fifteen minutes of the movie. ‘Ariel’s dream is to be human, she sings’I want to be a part of that world’, Jodi explains. “Then he fell in love.”

ariel doesn’t give up everything for one man

I also can’t quite agree with the picture that Ariel gives up everything for one man. in the original the little Mermaid Arial is dropped as Eand rebellious, brave teens who explores the deep sea and battles sharks to learn about the world beyond. She doesn’t want to live in the ideal environment that her father sees for her as a princess. She constantly fights against her expectations and seeks to explore the human world at all costs.

When she finally sees the prince for the first time, she is more charmed by him as a human being – because she is connected to people and our world – than by him as a man. She then saves the prince from drowning when the ship is struck by lightning. she’s still not in love, He is just his courageous and selfless self. Throughout the film, we get to see how determined this mermaid is, and when she finally does fall in love, it pales in comparison to the story. so inspiring It’s great to see Ariel chasing her dream with so much willpower.

There’s a Lot Young Girls Can Learn From The Little Mermaid

and then there’s the story Ariel’s Family, Where we first know her father, the King, as harsh and rude, he eventually proves his unconditional love for her when he tries to save her from Ursula. He even lets her become human with her magic. Yes, part of the plot may be about a love story From Ariel and Prince, But There’s So Much Young Girls Can Learn About Life the little Mermaid,

i grew up with almost all of the disney classicsDid little Mermaid To cinderella, Do I now feel that I have to sacrifice all my dreams and strength for one man? Quite the opposite. Instead of banning everything that has sexist themes for your kids, it is better to start a conversation with them. Conversations about sexuality and gender inequality are worth more than keeping them from being really common a great, inspiring movie,