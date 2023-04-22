The Little Mermaid will be Disney’s longest-running live-action film in cinema history

The Little Mermaid will take you on a long journey under the ocean! According to the website AMC Theatersthe live-action version of the Disney classic will be 2:15 hours long – 51 minutes longer than the John Musker and Ron Clements animated film.



It will not, therefore, be a remake recreated plan by plan, but, as Halle Bailey had already announced at the beginning of the year, a modern adaptation. Rob Marshall significantly expanded Ariel’s universe and story that audiences first saw on screen in 1990.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, as live-action remakes tend to be longer than their animated counterparts. The films actually feature longer action sequences and more detailed stories than the originals, which were primarily aimed at an audience with limited attention spans.

Thus, Beauty and the Beast by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise (1992) lasted 1h27, while the film with Emma Watson lasted 2h09. The live-action remake of Cinderella is 30 minutes longer than the 1950 film, as is Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin, which is 39 minutes longer than the animated film.

If the runtime is confirmed, The Little Mermaid will nonetheless be Disney’s longest live-action film. The additional 51 minutes can be explained by the addition of new songs and therefore new sequences.

Composer Alan Menken recently announced that he has written new songs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, including a song for Prince Eric performed by Jonah Hauer-King, a theme for the human version of Ariel, and a duet between Sabidão and Sebastian.

Led by Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem, The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 25 of this year.

