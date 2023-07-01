The live-action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ series is no more…

In August 2020, Warner Bros. and TV channel The CW is popular cartoon series the Powerpuff Girls reboot received. Not in animation, but as a ‘contemporary’ live-action series. Exactly two years later, it is now clear that the project will never come to fruition. The series was scrapped altogether, reportedly due to a poor script and a failed pilot episode. Eventually a new script was written, but even that could not save the series from doom.

Warner Bros. It was made clear from the outset that the live-action reboot would be a more mature and contemporary adaptation of the cartoon that was even darker than the original. And this is probably the cause of all the problems.

A script for the series has leaked onto the World Wide Web detailing how protagonists Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup will be translated into live-action. And uh… let’s just say that Warner Bros., like Professor Utonium, was about to make a huge mistake during the preparation phase of Brew.

To give a brief summary: In the series, Blossom is revealed to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Bubbles is an alcoholic and Buttercup is an inveterate sex addict. In other words: a complete inversion of the tough, heroic girl trio from the original.

Though we’d never say no to more Powerpuff Girls content, we can’t help but feel relieved that this project will never see the light of day.