the live-action starring Jason Momoa already has a release date

Jason Momoa was confirmed to star in the live action adaptation of Minecraft what is developing Warner Bros., which will hit theaters on April 4, 2025. As reported by Variety, the film will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), and will be produced by Roy Lee (That), Jill Sobel Messick (mean girls) and Mary Parent (Dune) of Warner Bros. next to Lydia Winters and Vu Bui of Mojang Studios, study behind the video game.

The report does not mention any screenwriter associated with the project, but in June 2019, it was announced that Allison Schreoder (Frozen) would take over the script for the film, which had previously been written by Kieran and Michele Mulroney (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows), Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), Rob McElhenney and ‎‎peter solettthese last two as well as director, would be co-writers.

The management chair has passed through Shawn Levi (Free Guy) Rob McElhenney (It’s always sunny in Philly) and Peter ‎‎Sollett‎‎ (Nick & Norah: A night of music and love). The first time the film was discussed Minecraft It was in 2014, when markus perssoncreator of the title, revealed that there were negotiations to carry out the project together with Warner Bros.where there was already at least a draft of the script.

In 2016, since Mojang they announced that the film would be released in 2018, then it was postponed to 2022, and finally, due to the pandemic, in April of last year, it was reported that Warner Bros. would begin to launch the development of the tape.