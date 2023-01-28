The LLA Opening Final will be part of GamersCity in Chile

Great news for the entire community of players who love the competitive scene of League of Legends is that, the Opening End of the ALL will be part of GamersCity in Chili. Previously it had already been announced that the grand finale of the event of esports The most important event in the region would perform again in Chile together with its great fans, as well as from a place that has already witnessed the best events of Riot Games in Chili: the Movistar Arena.

Something that we find quite striking is that this will be within the framework of Gamers City Santandera new event to be carried out by the producer Gallantwhich will bring a new gaming experience from April 14 to 16 at the Santiago campus in full O’Higgins Park.

Tickets for the grand final in Chile can be purchased from Puntoticket starting February 1 from 12:00 p.m. in Chile, with which players will be able to access all the event facilities and, of course, experience the grand final that it will take place with the top two teams from a whole new competitive split that brings new teams to the LLA and old favorites.

“We are filled with joy knowing that our fans in Chile will be able to enjoy a milestone in the history of esports together with Riot Games, last year we visited Argentina for a final and we were able to feel a beautiful reception from our fans, so that after so many years we have great expectations for Chile”. commented Eduardo Cazares, Product Manager of LoL Esports at Riot Games Latam.

Riot Games events are known for the great show they offer their attendees, so lovers of the gaming scene will be able to delight themselves with all the surprises they prepare to celebrate the grand finale of the LLA Opening split.

It should be noted that after years, the camera talents that Riot Games has considered for 2023 include two Chileans who have earned the love of their fans throughout the generations of players and fans who have experienced the phenomenon that League has been. of Legends to revolutionize the way in which gaming events have been considered, we are talking clearly about Corsario and Rafamaik, who will be part of the speakers that attendees of the event will be able to enjoy.