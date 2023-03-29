The LLA will define the first finalist of the Opening 2023 | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

The next day of the Latin American League will define the first finalist team of the opening 2023 between Movistar R7 and Six Karma

LATAM, March 27, 2023. The competition advances and the next day of confrontations in the LLA will be decisive: on Tuesday, March 28, Six Karma will face Movistar R7 for the first pass to the final.

On Wednesday, March 29, Estral Esports will face Infinity, in a Bo5 that will define the two teams that will play the semifinal the week of April 3.

You can purchase tickets to attend the games live from the Artz Pedregal in Mexico City through the Cinemex page. The final of the Apertura 2023 of the LLA will be held on Friday, April 14 in Santiago de Chile. League fans who want to attend the final live can purchase their tickets through https://www.puntoticket.com/gamerscity-santander

All games will be available through lolesports.com and the official LLA account on Twitch: twitch.tv/lla and Youtube. We invite you to tune in to the last weeks of the competition and remember to follow all the official social networks and their transmission channels.

Source: PR