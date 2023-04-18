The LoL and Valorant tournament ‘Storm Circuit’ arrives this weekend at the Granada Gaming Festival

He Storm Circuit will once again be present at the Granada Gaming Festival, one of the largest video game gatherings in Spain, which will take place on the days April 22 and 23 in the enclosure of Fermasain Armilla.

The Storm Circuit is an official Riot Games competition and is the foundation that allows you to become a professional player. There are success stories such as those of Oscarinin and Elyoya, both League of Legends players, who began their career in this competition and have become professionals, even participating in the LEC League, the highest professional competition in EMEA (Europe, East Middle and Africa).









This tournament is positioned as one of the main attractions of the event, competition of League of Legends and Valorant that mobilizes players and teams from different parts of Spain to meet in the city of the Alhambra for two days, in which players will enjoy various experiences in the gaming sector and take advantage of sightseeing in Granada.

ONLINE PHASE

Valorant will have its online phase from March 24 to 26 and, in League of Legends, it will be played March 31 to April 2.

Q1 – First qualifying. It will be played in the format of bracket single to BO1. Four teams will reach the Final Phase. This will start at 5:00 p.m.

Q2 – Second qualifying. Just like the day before, bracket simple to BO1, but it is brought forward at 16:00. Four teams will reach the Final Phase.

Final phase. The eight classified teams will face each other in BO3 format starting at 5:00 p.m. until there are two teams left. Those classified will play the Final Phase in person at Granada Gaming where they will wait for the other two teams that pass the On-site Qualifier.

PRESENTIAL PHASE

It will have a qualifying and the Final Phase at Granada Gaming for both games

In-person Qualifier – Saturday 22. The registration limit will be 16 teams. These teams will face each other in a simple bracket to BO1 through which 2 teams will classify.

Final phase. On Sunday the 23rd, the two teams classified through the online qualifier and the two winning teams from the face-to-face qualifier will face each other in BO3 format until a winner is found.

ONLINE TOURNAMENT

A qualifying and a Final Phase totally online for Valorant and League of Legends.

qualifier. It will be played from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Four teams will reach the Final Phase.

Final phase. The four classified teams will face each other in BO3 format until a winner is found.

The Granada Gaming Festival is a great opportunity for all those interested in this audiovisual sector to spend a good day experiencing and discovering games through the many different categories and areas that it has. A complete and varied program where anyone can find their favorite category, since the Festival is designed for all audiences. Tickets, only now available for Sunday, are available on their website for 9 euros