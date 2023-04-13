The LoL bug that forces players to dodge a game

It is not strange to see some bug or errors in League of Legends (Lol). After all, we are facing a title with more than 10 years behind it and that is constantly being updated. After the different changes that it receives patch by patch, this type of failure is usually uncovered. Some are minor and of no major importance, while others can destroy the gaming experience of the userseven before you start playing.

Hours ago, several players reported a serious error that can cost points and a lot of time to users. It’s about a bug that prevents you from selecting a champion and hence, forces you to dodge the match. Although sometimes this is not a problem since there are some in which we are forced to leave, when it costs you more than 15 points and 12 hours of waiting to get in line can become a severe problem.

a serious bug comes to LoL with patch 13.7

As this user reveals to us in the previous video, this error means that, once the chat is opened, the player can’t close it until you restart the client. Of course, if we are in the champion select phase, we have not yet set our character and this appears bug, we can say goodbye to the game. In case we haven’t dodged no match before there will be no major problem except for the 5 minute wait and the 5 penalty points. But if we have already done it before, the problem will be much greater.

As he explains, It’s a problem with the friends list.. In case of removing someone, the chat receives an unwanted interaction. This implies that if we have eliminated a friend and we enter the game, the chat cannot be opened or it is over, the client will oblige us to dodge since the chat itself will completely cover the “pin” button and we will have to close it to restore its integrity again.

From Riot Games they are already working on it to prevent this problem from affecting more players. However, some players point out that it is a good warning for those who are dedicated to adding other players, insulting them and then removing them.

More in our section LoL News.