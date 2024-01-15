The Lost City: Brad Pitt was reassured by Sandra Bullock and… her hairdresser

Thanks to Janine Thompson, the actor had a lot of fun during his four days of filming!

Updated March 7, 2024: mystery of the lost city Comes to television unencrypted, right on M6. When it arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, among the bonuses, we found several thematic making-ofs, videos specifically dedicated to gorgeous settings, whether real (filmed in the jungle and village, Dominican Republic) or produced in the studio. (For example, the huge room where the villain, played by Daniel Radcliffe, explains his evil plan to Sandra Bullock).

There is also a lot of discussion about the work of stuntmen, whether they fight with bare hands or chase the heroes on motorcycles. Channing Tatum also did most of his own fights and chases, as did Brad Pitt, who was invited in for a fun cameo to play a man highly trained in multiple martial arts techniques. But how did he get into this adventure comedy the team wanted? “Timeless, funny and full of big action sequences” , Thanks to her on-set dressing table! Here are the details Tatum revealed shortly after discovering his first teaser.

News of 20 December 2021: The trailer was unveiled last week by Paramount mystery of the lost city (the Lost City The original version) included a strange surprise: brad pitt As a courageous person who is very strong (and beautiful). Just time to perform some stunts and succeed Sandra BullockAnd the star stole the show from his acting colleagues. Ditto in the movie?

“Yeah, and we let him do it! recognizes channing tatumEntertainment Weekly, He came and destroyed everything. He is really funny. When he signed on to play this special character, who fits perfectly into this strange world, he gave it his all. I had met him before, but working with him was completely different. I couldn’t concentrate. It was as if I had gone out of my body to see her.”

The magazine says Brad agreed to join the adventure comedy project thanks to his hairstylist, Janine Thompson. “hair stylist” She has recently worked with the actor in many Hollywood films Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodby Quentin Tarantino, but also With Sandra Bullock on Film unforgivable For Netflix. It was during the discussion with him that the actress decided to agree to this. replace lady gaga bullet trainAction film starring Brad Pitt. In return, he made a cameo the Lost City,

The magazine reports that he only had to be on set for four days for one role, which is not the first time, as he has already shot a cameo for George Clooney. Confessions of a Dangerous Man Or for David Leitch, director of bullet trainFor deadpool 2,

After this successful experience, you have undoubtedly recognized one of the stars mystery of the lost city In bullet train , This appearance is also joined by a cameo from Brad Pitt, who won over everyone on the set (the bloopers at the center of the film’s bonuses on the Blu-ray often show him joking with his teammates). If you want to know more, we talk about it in detail below, but beware of spoilers!

the pitch: Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a brilliant but lonely novelist, known for her books mixing romance and adventure in exotic settings. Allen (Channing Tatum), model, spent most of his career playing Dash, the good-looking hero who appeared on the covers of Loretta’s books.

While promoting her new novel with Alan, Loretta finds herself kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who is convinced that she can help him find the treasure of the lost city mentioned in his latest assignment. Determined to prove that he can live up to the hero he plays in the books in real life, Alan sets out to rescue the novelist.

Embarking on a great adventure into the heart of a hostile jungle, this unlikely pair must team up to survive and try to get their hands on an ancient treasure before it disappears forever.

