The low winrate of the most played champion in the LEC Playoffs

The electrifying winter split of the LEC came to an end a few days ago, without a doubt the samurai They are still celebrating this last title that left great games and some numbers that attract attention, for example which was the most used champion throughout the entire championship and what was its winrate. According to the statistical site Oracle’s Miracle, Varus was the most used champion in the latter’s Playoffs divided, with eight games the shooter leads the statistics and was left with gnar as his closest pursuer with seven appearances.

But the striking thing about the eight appearances of Varus is the winning percentage he recorded in these games. Only 25% of winrate, that is to say two victories out of eight appearances on Summoner’s Rift, which in turn was curious that those only two victories of Varus in the playoffs of the LEC were in the hands of hans sama. The French shooter G2 Esports recorded these two victories with Varus: one in the Upper Bracket Final vs. KOI; while the second was in the Grand Final of the tournament against mad lions.

But obviously Varus He’s not the only one with a winning percentage. Champions that make good synergy like Lucian and Nami they are also in the eye of the storm of this statistic. Both champions with a total of six appearances in the Playoffs of LEC they recorded 0% winrate. We saw this duo twice in a row in the defeat of koi about G2; and four times in the series between SK Gaming and mad lions.

The Top 5 and a list full of champions

In total, the Playoffs of the divided winter in the LEC they had 16 games between the four series that were played. Yes ok Varus it remains with the #1 position of the most used champions, the Top 5 is made up of 17 other champions, which clearly highlights a wide pool of characters that are within the current meta of the game. Below we leave you each of the champions that complete the Top 5 and their respective winrate.

