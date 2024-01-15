The lucky owner of this $1 bill will be awarded up to $300,000

Admin 2 hours ago Business Leave a comment 73 Views

numismatics It is an activity that involves collecting coins stamp ancient to study the economic, social and cultural contexts in which they were coined. It is a practice that is adopted all over the world, and the truth is that there are many people who want to exchange it for million-dollar sums. An example of this is the 1 dollar bill which aroused the interest of many collectors who were fans of this specimen.

Let’s remember that this activity carried out by collectors is common on some e-commerce sites like eBay or free market, It is there where you can buy any kind of bills and coins that are known for their exaggerated prices, as was the case with the much-coveted 1 dollar bill, for which they are asking more than 300 thousand dollars.

(Tagstotranslate) numismatics (T) banknote (T) free market

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Copa Airlines to increase flights from San Juan

Executive Director of Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR)Carlos Mercado Santiago reported that, with the aim ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved