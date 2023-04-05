The LVP will broadcast the LCK and LPL finals in Spanish

Some very interesting days of League of Legends are coming. The great leagues of the world are reaching the end of the Spring Split 2023. Although in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) there are still a few weeks to meet the champion, other competitions are about to put the finishing touch. The clearest example is in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) and in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

Normally these competitions do not have an official broadcast in Spanish. However, the boom and attraction that they have been generating for a long time have made this year unique for these two competitions. And it is that, as they have announced from the Professional Video Game League (LVP), the finals of the Korean and Chinese leagues will be broadcast in Spanish from the set of LVP itself.

We will have a Spanish broadcast of the LCK and LPL finals!

As confirmed by the company, we will have our first appointment this April 9th. It will be with the final of the LCK and will be broadcast from 08:00 am (CEST) and will be broadcast on twitch channel and on the set of the LVP. However, before this final will be played the match between K.T. rolster and Gen.Gwhich will be broadcast from the LVP set but on Jaume Marcet’s Twitch channel «mindfreak«. With him will be Antonio Armero “And you» and Alejandro Cotrina «kuentin«. Facing the final will be present the casters regular company.

As for the LPL, the final will be held on April 15. We still have no idea which teams will meet to lift the trophy. Although there are clear favorites such as JD Gaming and edward Gaming, the matches have yet to be played. This final will be seen exclusively on the LVP channel starting at 11:00 am (CEST) although the other series will be broadcast on the Twitch channels of Teshrak and mushroom.

