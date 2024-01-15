The Maduro regime still does not allow the registration of Corina Yoris, and enables 9 applicants who pretend to be rivals

Nicolas Maduro wants to remove key figures of Venezuela’s opposition from the electoral path (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas)

Nicolas Maduro He demonstrated once again that he is unwilling to follow the Constitution and guarantee free and transparent elections in Venezuela. Until this Sunday, The regime qualified ten candidates: Maduro himself who wants to extend his mandate, and nine other applicants who pretend to be rivals.

At this time, the regime continues to block registration Corina YorisWho was presented as the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) due to disqualification last Friday Maria Corina Machado, The Vente Venezuela (VV) leader won the opposition primaries last year by a wide margin, but last January the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirmed her disqualification from holding public office.

In this way, and despite international pressure, Maduro tried to weaken the opposition leader, who had achieved great popular mobilization since announcing his candidacy in the middle of last year. The regime immediately understood this, and the objective was clear: MCM could not reach the elections on 28th July. As is typical in Maduro’s Venezuela, this process of erosion took months Attacks on VV leader’s campaign command and harassing actions, threats and arbitrary arrests.

Faced with this context, and a few days after registering the candidate of the Unitary Platform, last Friday Maria Corina announced that she would ultimately not run in the general elections, and instead she chose Corina Yoris.

But could not register opposition’s candidature till this moment Yoris, who is not disqualified to hold public office. According to the electoral schedule established by Chavismo, the registration period, which began last Thursday, will end tomorrow, Monday, March 25.

Maria Corina Machado chose Corina Yoris as opposition candidate (Reuters/Gaby Ora)

“I alert Venezuelans and the world about the ongoing move to prevent the registration in the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Corina Yorris, candidate of the Total Democratic Unity of Venezuela,” Machado wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

Earlier, the Democratic Unitarian Platform had condemned this They have not allowed him access to the (electoral) system to be able to nominate Yoris. However, he reiterated that “nothing and no one” will “remove him from the electoral path to achieve political change” in the country.

On similar lines, this Sunday lawyers and human rights activists Tamara Suzuwarned on its social networks that “the regime is blocking the registration of Corina Yoris,” and said that Maduro “wants to hold Russian-style elections”Pointing to recent elections in Russia, in which Putin claimed victory with nearly 90% of the vote, even amid irregularities, sanctions and arrests of opposition leaders.

While speculation continues about the candidacy of the main opposition faction, the CNE close to Chavismo has accepted the registration submitted by other candidates who have been working for the benefit of the regime for some time, but position themselves as “rivals”. are introduced.

As of this Sunday, the Chavista candidates authorized by the Electoral Justice are: Nicolás Maduro, Luis Eduardo Martínez, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Acarri, Juan Carlos Alvarado, José Brito, Javier Bertucci, Benjamin Rousseau, Claudio Fermín and Luis Ratti.

This Sunday, deputy and evangelical pastor Bertucci formalized his candidacy for the presidential elections, in which he will compete for the post of head of state for the second time after participating in the 2018 elections. Elections in which complaints of fraud, irregularities and banning of opposition figures were also recorded.

Daniel Ceballos, Luis Eduardo Martínez, Nicolás Maduro, Antonio Acari, Javier Bertucci, Juan Carlos Alvarado, José Brito, Benjamin Rousseau, Claudio Fermín and Luis Ratti, candidates enabled by Chavismo for the presidential election (@jguaido)

Bertucci said he is committed to democracy and to Venezuelans, who say 8 out of every 10 “want change” and “want a different country.”

This Sunday, Rousseau, the comedian famous for the character “El Conde del Guacharo”, also made his candidacy official. “I don’t have any political experience, with the little experience I have gained in these two years, I have come up with this project,” the candidate said. He assured that if he won the election, he would work on “rebuilding the country”. “With the goal of creating opportunities for all.”

Claudio Fermín also appeared this Sunday, remaining one of the ten candidates so far. Despite the persistent irregularities and obstacles imposed by the Chavista justice system, the leader stated that “the success of the entire CNE team will be a great satisfaction for the country, contributing to public trust, democracy and good coexistence.”

For their part, on the same day that María Corina Machado presented Yoris as her replacement, Martínez and Ceballos formalized their nominations, representing the Democratic Action Party (AD) and the Popular Will (VP), respectively. Two opposition parties now led by opposition dissidentsAfter they were given the addresses, symbols, colors and cards of the parties by the Supreme Court controlled by the ruling party.

The Democratic Unitary Platform has until this Monday, March 25, to nominate Corinna Yoris, and the National Electoral Council is scheduled to decide on its entry between March 28 and April 1. If your application is challenged, the CNE has the possibility to resolve this ineligibility between 6 and 18 April. However, everything indicates that the decision will be the same.

The CNE is hindering the candidacy of Corina Yorris for the July 28 elections (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Before the formality before the CNE, candidates had to go through an automated system, access to which was blocked to the Democratic Unitary Platform.

Apart from this hurdle in the registration system, Chavismo also began issuing warnings about Yoris’s candidacy.

This Sunday, representatives of the Chavista National Assembly, Iris VarelaSaid that opposition candidates will not be able to participate in the elections. “Ladies and gentlemen, we inform you that Villain Puppet will not be able to register because she has dual nationality (Uruguay and Venezuela), so she cannot even wear clothes! The prohibition expressed in Article 41 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Do it,” he wrote on his ex account.

In the same way, Yoris clearly refuted these versions: “I categorically deny the information that is circulating about my alleged dual nationality. I was born in Caracas, “My parents were born in Venezuela and I never chose any other nationality than Venezuelan.”,

“As is clear, the problem with implementing MUD and UNT is not technical, but political. Eugenio Martínez, a local political journalist, said the government continues to pressure the Unitary Platform to call for a boycott or nominate someone it accuses of negotiating their candidacy.

Finally, although Maduro has not yet officially announced his candidacy, he already has the support of the PSUV and other leftist factions, so he is expected to make an official announcement this Monday.