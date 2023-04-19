The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story Is Now Available | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, April 18, 2023: Today, riot forge proudly announces that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™, a grainy 2D pixel indie action-RPG, is now available on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and PlayStation ®5 (PS5™), as well as on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Digital Sun, From the creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a grainy 2D pixel action RPG set in Demacia, a powerful kingdom on the world of Runeterra that seeks to restrict magic it deems forbidden while using magic themselves to maintain order. He plays as Sylas, a wizard who escaped and joined a band of rebels deep in the forest. His revolution will destroy the deceitful peace of Demacia, a peace built on the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gaming experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice. Sylas will use his unique abilities to steal spells and unleash the magic and powers of his enemies against him.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ launch trailer is available here.

You can buy the standard edition worth $739 pesos for NX, PS and Xbox or $375 pesos for PC or the deluxe edition worth $979 pesos for NX, PS and Xbox or $495 pesos for PC. This edition contains digital items such as: the Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Cave decorations, Sweet Home, exclusive spells, and Unchained skins. A physical collector’s edition is also available ($169.99), which includes: a statue of Sylas, the Art Book, a deluxe poster, the Lux special edition hardcover comic, enamel pins of Sylas and Lux, and a vinyl of the soundtrack; all packaged inside an exclusive custom box.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ press kit is available here.

###

About Riot Forge

Riot Forge was established in 2019. It is a player- and developer-focused distribution company whose mission is to bring the League of Legends universe to new players and platforms through custom-built “completable” games.

Forge is an industry distributor that is part of Riot Games and complements its research and development program. He is inclined to work with experienced studios outside of Riot Games, as these games are created and developed by our partner studios and published by Riot Forge. Each game released will expand the League of Legends universe and allow players to experience LOL like never before.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish and support the most player-minded games in the world. In 2009, Riot launched its first title: League of Legends, which had international recognition; LOL thrived to become the most played PC game in the world and was the main driver of the explosive growth of eSports.

As LOL enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game by releasing new player experiences across Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and many in-progress titles, while explore the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects of music, comics, TV, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, under the direction of CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot’s headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California and has more than 2,500 Rioters in more than 20 offices around the world.

About Digital Sun

In a sunny coastal area in Valencia, eastern Spain, Digital Sun is born, a studio of various types of games whose mission is to create content worth playing and having fun in the process. They are a team of artists, programmers, designers, and producers who have been together since 2013. Their first game was Moonlighter, an action RPG with rogue-lite and trading elements.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR