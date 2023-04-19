The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – RegionPlayStation

After Ruined King, Riot Games continues to expand the world of League of Legends with The Mageseeker, a notable action RPG from the Spanish studio creator of Moonlighter.

Data sheet Qualification : The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

: The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story developer : Digital Sun Games

: Digital Sun Games editor :RiotGames

:RiotGames Number of Players : 1

: 1 platforms : PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC

: PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC PEGI : +12

: +12 Departure date : April 18, 2023

: April 18, 2023 Language : Voices and texts in Spanish

: Voices and texts in Spanish Gender: Action, Adventure

The depth of the ‘lore’ of League of Legends is practically infinite, but for some unknown reason we have had to wait many years for Riot Games to decide to face the development of new projects far from the award-winning MOBA. Even so, the American company has opted to carry out these orders to several highly reputable external studies, all of them published with Riot Forge as editor and under the label ‘A League of Legends Story’

Last year Airship Syndicate, a team led by Joe Madureira and responsible for Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis, launched Ruined King, a fantastic and immersive turn-based RPG that followed the bases and structure of the first title created by the studio. Now comes The Mageseeker, an action RPG in isometric view and pixel-art aesthetics developed by the Valencian studio Digital Sun Games, known for its excellent work on Moonlighter about 5 years ago.

And as if that were not enough, the release of CONVERGENCE and Song of Nunu is still scheduled for this year. The first is a 2D action-platform adventure that follows the adventures of Ekko, one of LoL’s favorite champions. The second is an inspiring story of adventures and puzzles developed by the Madrid studio Tequila Works, creators of RiME. In short, Riot Games has played it safe and has hired specialized teams in the genres it was looking for and needed for new stories that expand the world and universe of League of Legends.

Regarding The Mageseeker, this story takes place in Demacia, a powerful kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to prohibit the use of forbidden magic to maintain order, using such magic to do so. The protagonist of the adventure is Sylas, a fugitive magician who joins a group of rebels in the depths of the forest. His revolution will destroy the supposed peace of Demacia, a peace achieved through the blood and sweat of wizards.

The large number of charismatic LoL characters, the plot background of all of them and the magnificent setting typical of the franchise make The Mageseeker’s plot undoubtedly the best in the game. The plot, together with Sylas’s reactions and motivations as the protagonist, go ‘in crescendo’ during the course of the adventure until they come to live a magnificent story of power, identity and justice.

The Mageseeker presents itself as a gritty action-RPG with high-quality 2D pixel aesthetics and an aerial perspective. Following a gameplay similar to that seen in Moonlighter, Digital Sun Games has implemented a solid combat based on physical and magical attacks, which is supported by a formula of 6 elements and up to 20 different spells that follow the classic pattern of strengths and weaknesses. To this is added a system of allies that we can choose in each of the missions that provide exclusive movements and unique enhancers.

The Mageseeker does not propose any system that allows you to chain combos, and except for special techniques, the other main feature and notable mechanic in battles is Sylas’s ability to copy spells from enemy wizards and monsters to use them against him, mainly against opponents. of the opposite element. Also, to unlock some spells you first need to copy his technique for the first time so that it is available to acquire at the base camp afterwards.

The main problem with The Mageseeker is that it quickly runs out of new ideas in the combat system, and beyond introducing the occasional new spell, the situations we find are practically identical over the hours.

The structure of the game, as well as the levels and missions themselves, is extremely linear and it is almost impossible to get off track beyond little nooks and crannies where you can find chests that store resources to improve Sylas’s attributes or obtain new techniques. In fact, just a few obstacles or simple platforming phases are the only variations beyond just continuing to walk forward towards the set objective.

The best of all is getting to the final boss fights, really spectacular with 2 or even 3 phases, very aggressive and varied strategies among themselves, highlighting the duels against other well-known League of Legends champions.

Another point that we have loved in the progression system, well thought out, balanced and with a fantastic learning curve. After finishing each main or secondary mission we will return to the base, where with different NPC’s we will spend the experience choosing between active abilities for combat or improvement of attributes.

The resources we collect are very well measured, and you have to think carefully about where to spend them so that in the end Sylas is balanced and we don’t suffer in the most important battles. In terms of duration, we have completed the game in about 12 hours, also completing a large part of the optional tasks, since at the end you realize the great recycling of enemies and scenarios that exist in these.

Graphically, Digital Sun Games has gone even one step further than what was seen in Moonlighter. If his previous project already had an outstanding pixel-art style, in The Mageseeker he borders on excellence, taking advantage of the setting of the universe and characters from League of Legends. The care and detail that the Valencian studio has put into each of the modeling, animations and settings is incredible.

In this sense, it is at the level of the best works like Dead Cells, Hyper Light Drifter or Blasphemous. In our case, we have tested the PlayStation 5 version and the performance is fabulous, although perhaps getting the game on Nintendo Switch is even more appealing due to the characteristics of the proposal. The soundtrack is also sensational, with epic orchestrated melodies that perfectly adapt to each moment of the adventure. Finally, there is also dubbing of the voices into Spanish in certain scenes and the translation of the texts is impeccable. You can’t fault the work that Riot Forge and Digital Sun Games have done.

We have had to wait a long time for Riot Games to expand the League of Legends universe with new complete and independent games, but at least the bet has been successful, establishing agreements with renowned external studios. The Mageseeker is an essential adventure for lovers of LoL and its ‘lore’, with a very interesting story and great rhythm, a protagonist with a lot of charisma and personality, and a sensational staging in the audiovisual section. It is true that it is weak in level design and somewhat repetitive combat, yes, the progression system is well planned, the accompaniment of allies stands out and the battles against final bosses are incredible.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story goes on sale in digital format for €29.99 for PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, however Riot Games also launches a physical collector’s edition (€169.99) that includes a figure of Sylas, an art book, a deluxe print, the special edition of the Lux comic in hard cover, enamel pins of Sylas and Lux, and the vinyl of the soundtrack , all inside an exclusive personalized box.