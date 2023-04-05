The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story shows its gameplay

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is the next spin-off from Riot Forge with which they continue to explore the LoL universe. This time it presents an action role-playing game developed by Digital Sun, Moonlighter’s parents, where the players take the role of Sylas and follow his fight in Demacia.

A title that will arrive this same month of April and that today has shown everything that its gameplay can give of itself.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story teaches all of Sylas’ skills

Through a new trailer, Digital Sun and Riot Forge have shown all the possibilities of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. Wearing a pair of broken chains shackled to his wrists, Sylas can launch light and heavy attacks towards his enemies. However, the real difference with other games is that With these chains we will be able to steal magic from enemies and return it to them. With this, in addition, we will be able to unlock new spells for our use.

The Mageseker: A League of Legends Story will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 on April 18.