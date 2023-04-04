The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story unties his chains in a gameplay

League of Legends continues to grow as a universe this time with the arrival of a new independent game that will focus on telling us the story of sylas. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story reveals new details of interest.

With its release date scheduled for April 18, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC willing to demonstrate the qualities of the Spanish studio Digital Sun’s, creators of moonlighter.

To whet your appetite, the company associated with Riot Games for this project has shown the game in a gameplay where the combat system has been revealed in depth of this action RPG with touches of hack and slash.

VIDEO The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Gameplay Trailer

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story breaks free of its chains

The truth is that, after seeing this new look, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story has a lot of Moonlighter. And we are not only talking about the artistic style that the roguelike zeldero has already exhibited, but also about how this spin off is played.

Sylas will use his familiar chains to unleash his fury on the kingdom of Demacia.this will allow you to enjoy a variety of combos very close to what we could qualify as an isometric hack and slash.

The skills held by the champion in League of Legends will also be present in the game. It has already been seen how the protagonist will be able to steal the magic of his rivals to use them in his favor in the confrontations.

The chains will also allow you to move around the stage at full speed, which has reminded us of that frenetic style of fighting that we saw in games like Hades, for example. What do you think?

We remind you, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will arrive at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC next April 18. Although it is not the only Riot Forge project that is expected in 2023.

The alliance between the publisher and indie developers will bear more fruit. Song of Nunu, from the Spanish Tequila Works It will be released at the end of the year and the platform will arrive in summer CONVERGENCE starring ecko In the mood for more alternative League of Legends?