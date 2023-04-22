The Mageseeker advances information about Naafiri, the new LoL champion

Milio has been the last champion that Riot Games implemented in League of Legends. However, many wonder how long it will take for the next character to arrive in the MOBA. We know her name is Naafiri and it will be the next Darkin that will give more information to the history of these champions. However, we do not have much information about her.

The first thing we know is that it will be a midlaner and that her role will be that of a murderer. We are also clear that it will have something to do with a dog or a pack. But up to there we can read. However, in the video game The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storya series of messages appear in which this new champion is mentioned and this is how it shows us big bad bear.

Naafiri, the new LoL champion, appears in The Mageseeker

As indicated in the game, there are five Darkin in Demacia. appear the sword (Aatrox), The scythe (Rhaast) and he bow (Varus). After that he mentions two others of which there is no knowledge. the howl of a dogthat is to say, Naafiri and a mandate, which has never been mentioned. Some say it could be xolaaniwho appears in Legends of Runeterra.

What is clear to us with this mention is that Naafiri is closer than ever to reaching League of Legends. It is expected that in approximately two weeks it will arrive the first roadmap of champions this year. There they would offer all the details of this new champion, or at least an approximate release date that will give us more clues.

We will see in what state Naafiri arrives in the game and if with his arrival, Riot Games continues to advance in a lore which has been completely stagnant for a long time.

